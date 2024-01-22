Beirut, Lebanon – Today, USAID, under the Diverting Waste by Encouraging Reuse and Recycling (DAWERR) project, launched “ReList,” the first mobile application in Lebanon for recyclables trading. As Lebanese municipalities face mounting difficulty in managing the growing volumes of unsorted waste with little to no funding, many are looking to recycling as a sustainable solution for waste management. USAID’s DAWERR activity tapped into the private sector’s competitive edge to bring a new solution to Lebanon’s years-long waste crisis.

Minister of Environment Dr. Nasser Yassin, USAID/Lebanon Mission Director Julie Southfield, and Director General of the Ministry of Industry Chantal Akl Sfeir attended the launch event of “ReList”, along with DAWERR partners Berytech, Compost Baladi, and ECODIT Liban, the heads of DAWERR municipalities, representatives from sorting facilities, factories, traders and exporters of waste, international organizations in Lebanon, and the private sector.

“ReList” is a solution that provides businesses across Lebanon with easy access to buyers and sellers of recyclables; increases access to markets, raw materials, and fair prices; reduces transportation distances, costs, and eventually increases the price of recyclables. By connecting sellers of recyclable materials with potential buyers, “ReList” not only creates economic opportunities but also significantly contributes to a cleaner environment.

In her remarks, USAID Lebanon Mission Director stated, “The commitment of the United States Government, through USAID, to reduce the destructiveness of poor solid waste management has been done in partnership with local communities and the private sector and we think it is a beacon of hope for a sustainable future in Lebanon. Since 2020, USAID has invested $15 million to support solid waste management in Lebanon…By supporting “ReList,” USAID is not just embracing innovation; we are contributing to the larger goal of environmental sustainability, economic growth, and job creation.”

With the support of USAID, “ReList” was developed by Nadeera, a startup company that specializes in solid waste management, and also the winner of USAID’s DAWERR Clearinghouse challenge. Nadeera received $40,000 as a grant from USAID, in addition to tailored technical assistance during the six months incubation to develop the ReList mobile application at Berytech. With its user-friendly interface and robust features, the application has already made a significant impact since its soft launch.

Ingrid Salloum, DAWERR Project Manager from Berytech stated: “DAWERR

Clearinghouse was an exciting opportunity for startups to focus on fostering teamwork, networking, benefit from coaching sessions with local experts, and create opportunities for knowledge exchange to explore the market and develop a valid business model for an e-commerce platform.”

Rabih El Chaar Founder and CEO of Nadeera: “Looking forward, Nadeera envisions a future where the ReList application becomes an integral part of waste management strategies in Lebanon, promoting responsible waste practices and driving meaningful change. “

About DAWERR

DAWERR is a five-year, $15 million Activity implemented by ECODIT, which supports USAID/Lebanon’s work to develop sustainable processes for composting organic waste, reduce the amount of solid waste that goes to landfills, and improve existing recycling efforts throughout rural areas in Lebanon. By 2025, DAWERR anticipates diverting 56% of waste in the target municipalities and improving the quality of life for 300,000 people served by sustainable SWM systems in roughly 24 municipalities. The project will also establish 40 public-private partnerships to support improved SWM, create 100 sustainable full-time equivalent jobs in recycling value chains, and generate additional financial returns from composting and recycling.

Download the ReList App

Join Nadeera’s journey in reshaping waste management practices by downloading the ReList application now. For iPhone click here and for Android click here.

For media inquiries, please contact DAWERR’s Communications/Behavior Change Communications Specialist Lynda Khalifeh at lkhalifeh@dawerr.org.