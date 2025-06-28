Cairo, Egypt: ACT, a leader in the ICT industry, has announced the signing of a strategic partnership with WinFi, an innovator in smart connectivity solutions and customer data analytics. The aim is to provide an integrated digital experience for the F&B sector, leveraging modern technology to enhance customer experiences and utilize customer analytics data to achieve the highest levels of profitability.

With over 35 years of experience in designing and implementing comprehensive solutions for the hospitality sector, ACT serves more than 3,000 clients worldwide through a dedicated team of over 500 experts. The company is a strategic partner for numerous global hotel brands and major restaurants. At the core of ACT's integrated ecosystem is the Oracle Simphony restaurant management solution, which offers comprehensive management of orders, inventory, kitchen display systems, reservations, and table management, among many other features, all in line with the highest international standards.

Through the partnership with WinFi, ACT will empower its customers with new solutions that enhance internet connectivity within their restaurants, transforming Wi-Fi from a basic connectivity tool into an effective means of data collection and analysis, enabling deeper insights into customer behavior.

WinFi provides smart and secure Wi-Fi solutions that allow restaurant owners to monitor customer flow like never before. This enables them to track peak times, identify repeat visitors, and launch targeted marketing campaigns directly to customers' phones while they are on-site, thereby enhancing loyalty, increasing return rates, and making the digital experience a crucial element for revenue growth and performance improvement.

In this context, Mr. Mohamed Abou El Leil, General Manager of ACT, stated: "Collaborating with WinFi is a strong addition to the smart solutions we offer to the hospitality sector. Through this partnership, we can provide our customers with deeper insights into their guests' behaviors, helping them deliver more personalized and effective experiences. Our vision for the future focuses on building a comprehensive digital hospitality ecosystem that not only relies on operational efficiency but also extends to understanding and engaging with customers in real-time."

He added: "Through this collaboration, we aim to empower restaurants to turn every customer touchpoint into an opportunity to enhance service and increase loyalty by employing flexible and scalable technological solutions that align with evolving market demands."

This partnership comes at a time when the hospitality sector is experiencing rapid digital transformation, where data and analytics have become critical factors in creating exceptional guest experiences. Technology has become an indispensable tool for achieving operational efficiency and sustainable growth.

Through this protocol, ACT reaffirms its ongoing commitment to providing the latest integrated solutions to its clients and continues its leading role in supporting digital transformation in Egypt and the Middle East.