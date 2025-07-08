ABU DHABI, UAE: Leading developer, investor, manager of infrastructure and real assets Plenary Group has formalised a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) to advance Private Sector Engagement (PSE) in infrastructure projects across Abu Dhabi.

One of the key outcomes of the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit that was hosted by ADPIC in June, the MOU established a collaborative partnership between the two organisations to plan, develop and implement strategic PSEs within the Emirate.

These efforts are part of a broader push to enable impactful PSE models across Abu Dhabi and are being driven in close collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), ADPIC’s strategic partner in attracting private sector expertise and capital into priority infrastructure projects.

ADPIC undertakes the review, supervision and monitoring of capital projects in Abu Dhabi, overseeing implementation and delivery to the highest standards of safety, quality and sustainability. It is currently managing initiatives worth more than US$54 billion.

“Strengthening private sector engagement is vital to delivering resilient, efficient, and future-ready infrastructure,” said H.E. Eng. Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre. “This partnership with Plenary reflects our commitment to fostering high-impact collaboration that unlocks long-term value for Abu Dhabi, while supporting innovation, economic diversification, and world-class project delivery.”

Plenary CEO Paul Crowe said, “The MOU strengthens our strategic relationship with ADPIC and reinforces our mutual commitment to advancing private sector engagements across the Emirate. We look forward to collaborating with ADPIC on Abu Dhabi’s strong pipeline of PSE projects.”

Plenary has partnered with the UAE government to finance and deliver social infrastructure projects since establishing a presence and winning its first project in 2022. It has been awarded three major infrastructure projects in Abu Dhabi to date – including the Emirate’s first school infrastructure public-private partnership, the Zayed City Schools project.

In 2024, ADQ, an active sovereign investor with a focus on critical infrastructure and global supply chains, acquired 49% of Plenary, marking the first major inbound investment from the UAE into an Australian company following the signing of the Australia-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement and reinforcing bilateral ties between the two nations.

As part of the agreement, Plenary and ADQ have established a co-development and investment platform, Plenary Middle East, to pursue public and social infrastructure opportunities in high-growth regions across the Middle East and Central Asia.

The Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit, hosted by ADPIC, is a strategic platform that convenes global leaders, investors, and industry experts to explore innovation, investment, and sustainability in infrastructure. The summit supports Abu Dhabi’s long-term vision by fostering collaboration and showcasing opportunities that will shape the Emirate’s resilient future-ready, built environment.

Plenary is an independent investor, developer and manager of infrastructure and real assets, specialising in public-private partnerships, precinct developments and community infrastructure. Established in Australia in 2004, it has expanded to become one of the leading financiers, developers and managers in its markets with assets under management worth more than US$59 billion across the Middle East, Australia, the UK and North America. plenary.com

