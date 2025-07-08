Dubai, UAE — Marc Ellis, a UAE-based recruitment and technology consulting company, has introduced the Middle East’s first AI-powered Smart voice agent designed to support the hiring process. The new tool is already changing how companies and candidates connect.

Built from years of R&D, Marc Ellis’s AI recruiter blends the speed of automation with the distinction of human-like interaction calling and the qualification of candidates across industries with unmatched efficiency. Unlike traditional chatbots or standard call automation tools, this smart AI caller has been engineered to understand, probe, and assess talent with precision, giving recruiters more than just data, it delivers insight, results and opportunities.

“We didn’t just want to build another AI tool. We wanted to solve one of the industry’s most painful challenges: meaningful candidate engagement at scale,” said Aws Ismail, Director at Marc Ellis. “With this launch, we’ve done just that- removing bottlenecks, collapsing hiring timelines, and elevating the candidate experience in ways never seen before in this market.”

This innovation empowers Marc Ellis consultants to spend less time on administrative qualification and more time building real relationships — ultimately giving clients access to better-qualified, better-aligned talent faster than ever before. Candidates, in turn, are no longer left waiting in the infamous 'CV black hole' — instead, they are engaged, qualified, and guided through the hiring process with speed and clarity.

The new system is multilingual and has already been integrated into Marc Ellis’s recruitment processes working job roles across different sectors. Early results show the tool can reduce time-to-hire by up to 40%, making it easier for Marc Ellis clients to have the right talent faster.

This launch reflects Marc Ellis’s ongoing focus on using smart technology to improve recruitment, while keeping people at the center of the process. The company, which has offices in Dubai, Riyadh, Doha, and London, continues to invest in innovative tools that support both clients and candidates in an increasingly competitive job market.

About Marc Ellis

Marc Ellis is an award-winning recruitment and professional services firm operating across the UAE, KSA, Qatar, and the UK. Renowned for delivering elite talent solutions in technology, outsourcing, and executive search, the company is now leading the charge in recruitment technology innovation.