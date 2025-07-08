Casares Costa, Spain – Dar Global, the London-listed luxury real estate developer, has awarded the main works contract for Marea (Block D), Costa Del Sol, Spain, to M/s ENE Construccion Amaz SL. This appointment marks a key milestone in the continued development of Marea – Interiors by Missoni, a refined residential project located on the sun-drenched coast of southern Spain.

Drawing inspiration from Mediterranean living, Marea offers a seamless blend of elegance, natural beauty, and branded design. The interiors, inspired by the vibrant aesthetic of Missoni, infuse each space with a distinctive identity, translating the fashion house’s iconic patterns and textures into a sophisticated architectural language.

ENE Construccion Amaz SL was selected for its deep expertise in premium developments and its strong track record across the region. With main works now set to commence, Block D is anticipated to welcome residents in 2026.

As one of Dar Global’s flagship lifestyle projects in Spain, Marea reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to creating world-class living environments that combine high design with exceptional investment value.

About Dar Global

DarGlobal PLC is an international real estate developer specializing in exclusive luxury developments across the world’s most coveted cosmopolitan cities.

Catering to global citizens seeking prime investments, second homes, and luxury living, DarGlobal transforms real estate into economic catalysts, unlocking opportunities for both investors and the countries it enters.

DarGlobal has partnered with over 10 world-renowned luxury brands, including Trump Organization, Aston Martin, Automobili Lamborghini, Fendi, ELIE SAAB, Marriott Residences, Missoni, Mouawad, Pagani Automobili, and W Hotels. These collaborations offer unique investment opportunities in global cities, providing both wealth growth and protection.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, DarGlobal goes beyond property development, it drives economic transformation by attracting international clients and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). By injecting capital, confidence, and industry expertise, DarGlobal enhances local infrastructure while elevating the global appeal of each destination.

With a presence in 14 international cities across 9 countries, DarGlobal’s portfolio spans the United Kingdom, Spain, Greece, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, and Qatar. The company is also expanding into world-class hospitality, developing luxury hotels in Dubai, the Maldives, and Oman.

To support its international clientele, DarGlobal has sales and customer service offices in New York, London, Marbella, Athens, Dubai, Jeddah, Riyadh, Muscat, and Doha.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Reem AlTajer

|Burson

reem.tajer@bursonglobal.com