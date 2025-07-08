Kuwait City - Jazeera Airways has officially commenced its direct service between Kuwait and Yerevan, Armenia, opening new opportunities for tourism, business, and cultural exchange.

The inaugural flight with Barathan Pasupathi, CEO of Jazeera Airways, and H.E. Arsen Arakelyan, Ambassador of Armenia to Kuwait on-board, received a warm welcome at Zvartnots International Airport, with support from Armenia International Airports CJSC.

Known for its scenic beauty, rich history, and warm hospitality, Yerevan is now just a short flight away. The new twice-weekly service offers visa-free access for Kuwaiti nationals and GCC residents.

Travelers can book their flights through the Jazeera Airways website jazeeraairways.com, app or call center - 177.

