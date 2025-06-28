The project covers an area of 15,000 square meters, with operations expected to start in 2029

Cairo, Egypt – In a bold move to redefine the commercial and entertainment landscape in East Cairo, Sakan Developments, one of Egypt's leading real estate development companies, has announced the launch of its flagship project, Park-U, in El Shorouk City, with investments exceeding EGP 4.8 billion. This launch is part of an ambitious expansion plan aimed at creating integrated urban and commercial communities that combine quality planning, stunning design, and innovation.

Sakan Developments is one of the fastest-growing companies in Egypt's real estate sector, with a strong track record of diverse and high-quality projects. Since its establishment over 10 years ago, the company has delivered more than 56 projects, handed over over 250 residential units, with a total investment surpassing EGP 3.7 billion, mostly in El Shorouk City and New Cairo.

The project is strategically located on the El Horreya Axis in El Shorouk City and serves as a key element in the company’s strategy to provide modern urban solutions that keep up with the country’s rapid economic growth and urban expansion, especially with the government's focus on developing new cities such as the New Administrative Capital.

Park-U spans a total area of 15,000 square meters, with an operational area of 69,300 square meters, reflecting the flexibility and expansion potential considered in the design. The project is aimed at offering a unique experience with a balanced distribution of commercial, administrative, and entertainment spaces to cater to diverse customer and investor segments.

Commenting on the project, Engineer Walid Khattab, Chairman of Sakan Developments, said: "We are proud to launch Park-U in El Shorouk City, which represents a significant step in developing the region and elevating its commercial and entertainment facilities. This project is part of our ongoing commitment to delivering innovative solutions that meet the aspirations of the Egyptian market. Our vision is to create integrated and sustainable communities that serve various sectors."

Mr. Ahmed Taher, Head of the Commercial Sector at Sakan Developments, stated: "Sakan’s vision is to create modern commercial environments that align with economic and social changes, offering an integrated experience that combines shopping, entertainment, and work. This is what we aim to fully achieve in Park-U. Once completed, we expect it to have a direct positive impact on the local economy and enhance the investment appeal of El Shorouk City, positioning it as one of the leading development projects in Egypt in the next decade."

The project will be developed over a period of 42 months, beginning in June 2025, with units expected to be handed over and operations starting in early 2029. This ambitious timeline reflects the professionalism and seriousness with which Sakan handles its projects. Park-U enjoys a prime location, close to major brands like Dar Misr, Sakan Misr, Komond El-Batio, and Carrefour Market. It is easily accessible via key highways, including the Suez Road and Ismailia Desert Road. It is also near prestigious international schools, such as the British International School, providing a distinguished shopping and entertainment experience in an environment surrounded by educational and healthcare services.

Additionally, Park-U’s proximity to the New Administrative Capital makes it a promising commercial destination, not only for residents of El Shorouk City but also for thousands of workers and residents in the New Administrative Capital in the years to come. This further enhances the project’s investment value and promotes its potential for sustainable growth.

Park-U represents a new generation of open-air malls that blend traditional shopping experiences with the enjoyment of green spaces and community interaction. Key features include:

A multi-use interactive square for hosting public events and family activities.

Commercial units offering breathtaking views of scenic landscapes.

Relaxation and leisure spaces designed with care to meet the tastes of visitors looking for a comfortable and modern environment.

The project boasts cutting-edge infrastructure aligned with global standards, including:

Advanced security systems featuring surveillance cameras and fire alarm systems.

A variety of entertainment facilities for all age groups.

Ample parking spaces to prevent congestion.

Central air conditioning and high-speed internet service to ensure maximum comfort for both customers and tenants.

Park-U targets a broad range of customers and investors, including:

Real estate investors seeking long-term returns.

Commercial businesses looking to open branches in strategic locations.

Medical institutions wanting to expand in vital areas.

Retail and entertainment projects needing a modern, integrated operational environment.

It is expected that Park-U will generate lucrative investment returns, given the rising demand for commercial and entertainment spaces in new areas. Furthermore, it will contribute to boosting the business activity in El Shorouk City and its surrounding areas. Its strategic location plays a pivotal role in attracting a variety of investors, particularly given the ongoing urban growth in the area.

The project also boasts a prestigious list of successful partners, including ACE Moharram-Bakhoum, KAD, Smarch Architects, Kelma Developments, Sedra Electric, and E& Business (Etisalat), with each playing a vital role in ensuring the project’s success according to the highest standards.