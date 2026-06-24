The collaboration integrates hospitality technology with luxury real estate to deliver an elevated hospitality experience at the heart of West Cairo

A significant shift in the serviced apartments concept within flagship developments, aimed at enhancing the investment experience, delivering integrated living experiences, and address the tourism gap

Cairo, EGYPT – Upwyde Developments, has announced the launch of "Commonhaus", an innovative serviced apartments hospitality concept within its premium project, "Skyramp", in the heart of Sheikh Zayed. The concept was created in collaboration BirdNest, a pioneer in technology-driven residential hospitality and asset management solutions, which has been appointed as the exclusive partner for the management and operation of ”Commonhaus”. This partnership marks a significant milestone in both the real estate and tourism sectors where BirdNest will leverage its digital solutions and operational expertise to manage and operate 130 serviced units within "Skyramp", delivering an integrated, high-quality, and technology-enabled hospitality experience.

The partnership reflects the strategic vision behind the "Skyramp" project, a mixed-use project spanning a total area of 12 acres, with total investments reaching EGP 7 billion. Through this collaboration Upwyde Developments aims to further enhance the project’s integrated offering by transforming it into a smart, fully integrated lifestyle destination that combines residential, administrative, commercial, and hospitality components within one ecosystem, redefining the standards of luxury. Through the launch of “Commonhaus”, Upwyde Developments strengthens its ability to maximize the investment value of its assets by integrating the serviced apartments hospitality-inspired experiences within its projects. The project offers both investors and guests upscale hospitality standards through fully finished, fully furnished units, free from operational complexities.

With this launch BirdNest marks a strategic expansion of its operating platform by assuming the full-scale management and operation of "Commonhaus". Leveraging the prime location of "Skyramp" at the heart of West Cairo, "Commonhaus" delivers compelling investment value, backed by a leading operator and a fully technology-enabled management system. At the same time, the project empowers investors to unlock the full potential of their assets by transforming their units into professionally managed, income-generating investments. Through a technology-driven platform, flexible leasing options, and curated lifestyle programs, “Commonhaus” is designed to deliver sustainable returns through high-performing operations, while meeting the evolving expectations of its customers.

On this occasion, Fadel Samir, Co-CEO of the Commercial Sector at Upwyde Developments, stated: "Launching the ‘Commonhaus' project and partnering with the BirdNest platform reflect the core of our vision to develop future-ready real estate communities and create a remarkable customer experience that responds to evolving market dynamics, and meets the changing needs of modern communities. Through strategic collaborations with trusted partners, we continue to create and deliver integrated destinations that generate tangible impact and drive sustainable long-term value." He added: "We are introducing a unique model for professionally managed serviced apartments that seamlessly blends sophisticated design, the highest hospitality standards, and robust investment fundamentals. This positions 'Commonhaus' as a new benchmark for luxury hospitality-inspired living, and secures investment opportunities within West Cairo's rapidly evolving landscape."

For his part, Mostafa El-Nahawy, CEO and Co-founder of BirdNest, emphasized: "We are delighted to partner with Upwyde Developments as the exclusive operator of the ‘Commonhaus’ project, combining our advanced digital solutions and operational expertise to deliver seamless project management and an elevated experience for both investors and guests. This collaboration brings together our vision with Upwyde Developments’ proven track record of delivering future-ready projects that respond to the evolving needs of modern communities while creating integrated customer experiences"

This partnership establishes an integrated model between real estate developers and hospitality technology platforms, creating an advanced operational ecosystem. This directly aligns with Egypt’s national strategy to develop the tourism sector and expand hotel and serviced apartment capacity. The "Commonhaus" project within "Skyramp" introduces a distinctive product that merges contemporary living with secure, high-yield real estate investment, positioning itself as an innovative hospitality destination within Egypt’s mixed-use development landscape.

About Upwyde Developments

Upwyde Developments is a rapidly emerging force in Egypt’s real estate landscape, delivering a diversified portfolio of nine strategically located projects across East and West Cairo, spanning residential, commercial, medical and administrative sectors.

Driven by a clear vision to redefine modern urban destinations, Upwyde Developments goes beyond conventional development to create integrated environments where design excellence, functionality, and human experience intersect. Each project is carefully conceived to meet real market demands —prioritizing connectivity, efficiency, and long-term value.

At the core of Upwyde Development’s approach is a commitment to precision, innovation, and sustainable growth. The company develops spaces that are not only architecturally distinctive but also commercially intelligent, offering investors and end-users a balanced proposition of lifestyle quality and enduring returns.

With a forward-looking mindset and a strong focus on partnerships, Upwyde Developments continues to expand its footprint while setting new benchmarks for quality, reliability, and experiential real estate in Egypt.

About BirdNest

BirdNest is an Egyptian company specializing in the management and operations of serviced apartments, offering meticulously curated residential experiences. Through an operational model driven by technology and hospitality expertise, the company partners with real estate developers and investors to transform residential units into professionally managed, income-generating assets, while ensuring the delivery of high-quality stay experiences for guests.