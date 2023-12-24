Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) and Elegancia Healthcare (a subsidiary of Estithmar Holding) announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU), marking a significant step forward in the collaboration between healthcare and higher education sectors in Qatar. The MoU was signed by Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, and Mr. Joseph Hazel, Chief Executive Officer of Elegancia Healthcare during a ceremony held at UDST, in the presence of officials from both entities.

This partnership is designed to establish a robust cooperation framework reflecting a shared commitment to advancing Qatar’s health, social, and economic goals. The MoU covers many areas of collaboration notably designing and developing academic programs, providing practical and preceptorship opportunities at Elegancia Healthcare for UDST students, and supporting them in their capstone projects.

Both parties will also collaborate on continuing education in various fields such as business, health sciences, engineering, computing, and information technology. The MoU includes plans for joint research projects aligned with Qatar’s national research priorities and areas of mutual interest.

Furthermore, the agreement facilitates cross-appointments, allowing Elegancia Healthcare practitioners to engage in teaching and research supervision at UDST, and UDST faculty to participate in clinical practice at Elegancia Healthcare. Both institutions have also committed to organize joint conferences, seminars, workshops, and health-awareness campaigns, along with other outreach activities.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST commented on the MoU stating that: “This collaboration is a milestone in bridging the gap between academic knowledge and practical healthcare applications. It offers our students and faculty unique opportunities to contribute directly to the advancement of healthcare in Qatar. This is also an opportunity for knowledge sharing, where the exchange of health practitioners and faculty contributes to the enhancement of applied education standards, which we at the university regard as one of our core strengths.”

Mr. Joseph Hazel added: “We are excited to be signing this agreement today with UDST. This partnership aligns with our mission to transform and improve healthcare services. Our collaboration is a step towards fostering a new era of healthcare education and research.”

This MoU represents an important initiative in Qatar, promising to enrich the educational landscape and healthcare sector through collaborative efforts.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 60 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

