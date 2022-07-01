Dubai, UAE: Union Coop announced the implementation of an initiative named policy to reduce single-use bags starting today, Friday, 1 July, in line with the directives of the Executive Council of Dubai to implement this initiative aimed at preserving environmental sustainability and changing the behavior of excessive use of plastic materials.

In detail, Dr. Suhail Al Bastaki, Director of Happiness and Marketing Department at Union Coop said - “We at Union Coop are pleased to be among the contributors to supporting the vision of the wise leadership to gradually create a sustainable environment, noting that starting to implement the decision to reduce plastic bags today will have positive effects in changing the behavior of individuals and avoiding the excessive use of plastic.”

He pointed out that the cooperative will offer several options to the consumer in exchange for single-use bags, including environmentally friendly cloth bags at competitive prices accessible to everyone, which the consumer can use more than once in his purchasing operations, as most of them are made of materials that can be cleaned, washed and recycled.

He pointed out that the Tote bags provided by the cooperative can be used several times, which reduces the amount of excessive plastic waste and helps preserve the environment as well, highlighting that the cooperative will start today by providing Tote bags at AED 3.26, paper bags for 12 Pcs at AED 21 AED and recycled plastic bags at AED 0.25.

He stressed that the cooperative will make every effort to implement this exceptional initiative to ensure its success and continuity to create a sustainable environment.