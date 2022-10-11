Dubai, UAE, Unifonic, a leading customer engagement solutions provider, has unveiled an exciting evolution of its no-code omnichannel tool Flow Studio at GITEX Global 2022. It is a part of the wider Unifonic platform and now easily connects to over 80 of the world's leading sales, marketing, support and operation platforms.

Flow Studio is easy-to-use and eliminates complexities faced by enterprises in automating communication and business processes throughout the customer lifecycle. Multiple features like reusable templates, triggers, and chatbot integrations make it quicker and easier for organizations to streamline conversations and create meaningful interactions.

More than 80 leading native integrations are included with Flow Studio, namely to platforms such as Hubspot, Netsuite, Shopify, MS Office, Mailchimp, Slack, SAP and more. Syncing communications via these integrations allows for better consistency in messaging and enhanced customer experiences.

Karim Zaki, VP of Product at Unifonic said, “The Flow Studio evolution is an important milestone in our roadmap. We strive to make our platform as easy to use and seamless to connect for clients as possible, so that they can empower their own customers to engage on any channel they choose. We remain committed to developing solutions that meet people’s needs, our clients have asked for this development, and we have listened.”

Flow Studio can be used for a variety of purposes, for example, automating conversational commerce, or personalizing self-help functions such as chatbots. One of the most powerful functions is the automation of customer communication journeys, based on user preference, system triggers, and business logic. This allows for greater personalization throughout the omnichannel experience, such as critical notifications being tailored to match the receiver’s persona.

Flow Studio is able to unify an array of communications channels like SMS, WhatsApp, Voice, Email, and Push to customize workflows across chatbots, IVR, contact centers, critical notifications and marketing campaigns. These built-in features improve data pipelines to support analytics and decision-making.

In terms of regulatory compliance, Unifonic’s commitment to the highest service standards is reflected in Flow Studio. It allows its users to keep up to date with local and industry regulations as well as 3rd party applications’ policies, protocols, and requirements.

The Flow Studio evolution underscores Unifonic’s commitment to elevating customer experiences and establishing lasting connections through unified communication channels.