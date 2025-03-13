UAE, Dubai – UNDP (United Nations Development Programme) and GSMA with global technology group e& presented results of their new AI-powered Social and Climate Platform —showcasing how artificial intelligence can generate real-time insights from non-conventional data to inform policy decisions and drive sustainable development in the Arab States and beyond.

Developed by UNDP and e& as part of the Digital for Sustainable Development initiative, a multi-stakeholder effort launched in 2023 to use digital technology to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, the new platform leverages natural language processing and sentiment analysis to monitor vital topics like climate, natural disasters, and public health in real-time. By analysing trillions of data points, the platform enables policymakers, researchers, and development practitioners to make informed, data-driven decisions that enhance resilience and sustainability.

"Responsible AI has the potential to drive sustainable development by providing real-time, data-informed insights that strengthen decision-making and resilience," said Robert Opp, UNDP’s Chief Digital Officer. "We welcome innovative solutions that align with UNDP's commitment to ensuring that AI benefits everyone, everywhere."

Last year, during the United Nations General Assembly, UNDP and e& announced their collaboration on AI use cases to assess the impact of the 2023 Türkiye-Syria earthquake. Building on that momentum, the partnership also focuses on developing AI-driven use cases for healthcare, aiming to gain deeper insights into the healthcare system and improve service delivery. All efforts adhere to a Responsible AI Framework co-developed by UNDP and e& which ensures ethical, transparent, and inclusive AI deployment across the Arab States regions.

Dena Almansoori, Group Chief AI & Data Officer, e& said, "Through this collaboration with UNDP, we’re proving that AI, when deployed responsibly, is a force multiplier for impact—transforming digital signals into life-changing solutions that drive resilience, equity, and progress throughout the Arab States and beyond.” She added, “This is the kind of positive impact e& strives for as we use AI to rewrite the playbook for sustainable development, and equip leaders with the foresight to act decisively, deploying solutions where they are needed most.”

This initiative supports UNDP's AI for Sustainable Development efforts, ensuring that AI advances across all development sectors. With sustained investments in digital public infrastructure, harmonized regulations, and regional collaboration, the Arab States region is well-positioned to harness AI's full potential.

Findings from the platform presented reveal key insights in relation to the Türkiye-Syria Earthquake disaster response:

While the majority of aid requests were met at (78%), the data showed disparities in ensuring timely and equitable distribution.

Over 60% of the relief efforts focused on humanitarian aid and disaster relief coordination, emphasizing immediate response rather than long-term recovery. Emergency medical aid and infrastructure rebuilding accounted for less than 10% of the discussion, underscoring the limited focus on sustainable recovery efforts.

Aftershocks were the most significant hazard (87.4%), followed by landslides (7.2%) and flooding (5.4%), highlighting the need for post-earthquake structural assessments and land-use planning.

The findings will inform evidence-based policy formulation, crisis response strategies, and regional development initiatives in line with the Digital for Sustainable Development Initiative (D4SD).

Furthermore, the findings highlight the need to integrate development-focused approaches and community-driven assessments into early recovery. This insight is guiding UNDP’s efforts to advocate for early recovery in policy discussions, enhance data-driven decision-making, and design targeted interventions that connect immediate relief with long-term resilience.

Currently operating in 38 countries, e& recognises that technology has the power to transform and change the way everyone lives for the better. Helping people, communities and businesses harness technology to make a difference – to build that positive future – is a generational task that connects everyone. Unlocking the potential of transformative technologies to empower the communities e& serves.

About UNDP:

UNDP is the leading United Nations organization fighting to end the injustice of poverty, inequality, and climate change. Working with our broad network of experts and partners in 170 countries, we help nations to build integrated, lasting solutions for people and planet.

Learn more at undp.org or follow at @UNDP.

About e&:

e& is a global technology group committed to advancing the digital future across markets in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe. With the group's financial performance in 2024 showing a consolidated revenue of AED 59.2 billion and a net profit of AED 10.8 billion, e& continues to maintain its position as a financial powerhouse, reflected by its strong credit rating and solid balance sheet.

Founded in Abu Dhabi over 48 years ago, e& has evolved from a telecom pioneer into a technology group. Its footprint now spans 38 countries, offering a comprehensive portfolio of innovative digital services ranging from advanced connectivity, entertainment, streaming and financial services to AI-powered solutions, cloud computing, ICT, cybersecurity and IoT platforms.

The Group is structured around five core business pillars: e& UAE, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital, each catering to distinct customer and market needs. These pillars empower e& to lead in various sectors, from telecom and digital lifestyle to enterprise services and venture investments. The ongoing strategic investments in AI, IoT, 5G and cloud services reinforce its leadership in the global technology landscape, driving the future of smart connectivity and innovation.

Driven by innovation, sustainability and a commitment to digital empowerment, e& is set on creating a smarter, more connected future for individuals, businesses and communities.

To learn more about e&, visit eand.com.

