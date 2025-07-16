In a significant step that reaffirms its market leadership in Jordan and strengthens its commitment to driving digital transformation in line with the national digital economy strategy, Orange Jordan announced the signing of a new strategic partnership agreement with StarLink, the leading regional IT solutions distributor based in Dubai, and part of the Infinigate group. This partnership aims to expand Orange Jordan’s ICT portfolio and provide the business sector with advanced, secure solutions that meet the demands of the digital era.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Orange Jordan CEO Eng. Philippe Mansour, StarLink CEO Mr. Nidal Othman, and representatives from both companies.

This partnership embodies Orange Jordan’s strong commitment and continuous efforts to develop and enhance its technical capabilities by offering an integrated ecosystem of advanced solutions that support enterprises throughout their comprehensive digital transformation journey. Through cutting-edge cybersecurity services, cloud computing, and advanced data centers, in collaboration with leading global technology providers, Orange Jordan delivers the best technical solutions that meet customers’ aspirations and keep pace with the demands of the digital era.

Orange Jordan CEO, Eng. Philippe Mansour, emphasized that Orange Jordan is proud to expand its partnerships with leading technology players in the region, such as StarLink. This strengthens our ability to provide integrated and advanced solutions that support the digital transformation of the business sector in Jordan. This partnership represents a strategic step towards empowering our customers to adopt the latest technologies with confidence and security, contributing to their business growth and enhancing their competitiveness.

For his part, StarLink CEO Mr. Nidal Othman, also emphasized the significance of the partnership, stating: ‘We are excited to work with Orange Jordan to help accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies in the Jordanian market. Together, we aim to support organizations in navigating the digital landscape with confidence and resilience.’

This strategic partnership reflects Orange Jordan’s commitment to providing integrated and advanced ICT solutions that support the growth of the business sector in the Kingdom. It also reinforces the company’s position as a True Responsible Digital Leader, driving innovation and digital transformation.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with over 1800 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.6 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. In line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future” and through its positioning as a true responsible digital leader, Orange Jordan supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

In addition to serving individual customers, Orange Jordan offers tailored solutions for businesses through its sub-brand, (Orange Business).

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 40.3 billion euros in 2024 and 127,000 employees worldwide at 31 December 2024, including 71,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 291 million customers worldwide at 31 December 2024, including 253 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.