Amman, Jordan: Umniah announced that it exclusively sponsored the JOPRO Electronic Games 2022 tournament, a move that goes in line with its continuous support of the youth and its efforts to meet all their unique needs through bespoke services and solutions.

The tournament, which took place between July 1 and July 12, 2022, in Amman, saw participation of approximately 300 players competing in three main games, DOTA 2, Valorant and League of Legends, as well as three secondary games, FIFA 2022, Tekken 7 and DOTA Auto Chess. The top three players in each game won prizes. The total of each prize for the main games was JD 3000 and JD1000 for the secondary games, where players competed for the first three places in each game.

The tournament was divided into 2 parts, with the online qualifiers held between July 1 and 6, while the finals were held between July 10 and 12 in Al Hussein Sports City’s Great Halls of Amman.

Umniah Chief Commercial Officer Zaid Al-Ibrahim said that the company’s sponsorship of the tournament is in line with its mission of supporting Jordan’s youth and their creative pastimes, especially in light of the fact that the Jordanian gaming sector is witnessing growth and is a promising investment sector targeting youth.

The JOPRO Electronic Games 2022 closing ceremony included live performances by Autostrad, Harga Kart, DJ Flash B and DJ ARSH.