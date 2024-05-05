Doha, Qatar:Under the patronage of H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) announces its upcoming annual graduation ceremony on 22nd of May 2024. The ceremony will be held at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC), where over 900 talented students will graduate from the University, each marking a milestone in their educational achievements.

This year's ceremony is particularly special as UDST will graduate its first cohort of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence specialists, an increasingly important field of expertise in today’s labor market and a strategic enabler for all four pillars of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, said: “We look forward to the Graduation Ceremony where we witness our remarkable students embark on a new journey. They are not leaving UDST with just a degree, nor are they graduating with an accumulation of facts and theoretical information. Our students are equipped with a unique blend of technical knowledge and hands-on expertise in their field, which sets them apart from other graduates and gives them a competitive advantage in today’s job market. They are thinkers, innovators, planners and doers, ready to serve the country and make a tangible impact in their domains.”

UDST is Qatar’s first applied university and is committed to producing future industry leaders. Its unique student-centered educational experience focuses on practical application and technical knowledge to ensure students are ready for work immediately after graduation. The University provides students access to state-of-the-art facilities such as simulation and research laboratories along with a host of Sport and Wellness amenities and other activities on campus designed to encourage student participation and offer a holistic educational experience

UDST offers over70 programs from its five specialized colleges – the College of Engineering and Technology; the College of Computing and Information Technology; the College of Health Sciences; the College of Business; and the College of General Education – providing educational pathways that cater to a diverse range of interests and career aspirations.

The University looks forward to welcoming students to the graduation ceremony, to celebrate their achievements and the promise of a bright future.

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university that specializes in academic applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 60 Bachelor’s and Master’s degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The University houses 5 Colleges: The College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences and the College of General Education in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who are proudly serving different sectors of the economy and contributing to the achievement of human, social and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

