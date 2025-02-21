Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Under the supervision of the Central Bank of the UAE and the UAE Cybersecurity Council, the UAE Banks Federation (the sole representative and unified voice of UAE banks), organised the fourth edition of the "Cyber Wargaming 2025" event. This initiative is part of ongoing efforts to develop the banking sector, protect its digital infrastructure, and provide a seamless and secure banking experience for all customers.



Cyber Wargaming 2025, the largest event of its kind in the Middle East, saw the participation of representatives from central banks across the GCC, leading banks, financial and technological institutions, cybersecurity experts, and senior banking and financial sector executives, along with strategic partners of the UAE Banks Federation.



In his keynote address, H.E. Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Chairman of the Cybersecurity Council, emphasized that enhancing cybersecurity and protecting the nation's achievements in the digital sectors are top priorities for all partners. He highlighted that the UAE has invested significantly in developing advanced infrastructure, building institutions on innovative foundations, and focusing on capacity building by attracting both national talents and global expertise. These efforts have strengthened the UAE's competitiveness, making it one of the world's leading countries in digital transformation and digital infrastructure security a success recently recognized by its ranking in the top tier of the Global Cybersecurity Index.



"We continue our efforts to ensure a secure and resilient cyber environment that enables institutions and businesses to grow and thrive safely. The success of the UAE Banks Federation’s Cyber Simulation Exercises over the past years, in collaboration with the Central Bank and the Cybersecurity Council, underscores the proactive and effective approach of the banking and financial sector in addressing potential threats and establishing the necessary frameworks to mitigate them while driving continuous growth. These exercises provide banking and financial sector professionals with the ability to identify strengths and areas that require further development, ultimately enhancing the sector’s digital transformation an area in which significant achievements have been made to solidify the UAE’s leading position." H.E. Dr. Al Kuwaiti added.



The Cyber Wargaming event focuses on conducting simulations to assess the cybersecurity teams' capabilities to handle cyberattacks, identify strengths, and uncover vulnerabilities. The virtual attacks were designed to enhance knowledge about the techniques, methods, and procedures used by attackers, as well as the factors representing sources of threats.



Mr. Jamal Saleh, Director General of the UAE Banks Federation, said: “At the UAE Banks Federation, we consider cybersecurity a top priority. This is crucial because the rapid adoption and deployment of advanced technologies in the banking and financial sector have increased risks related to transaction security and digital infrastructure. In line with the directives of the Central Bank of the UAE, we are keeping up with the relevant legislative frameworks and technologies to ensure provision of best services for customers in a safe and reliable banking environment.”



“We are proud of the success of Cyber Wargaming, which confirms the progress and leading status of the banking and financial sector in the UAE. The event reflects the sector’s awareness of the importance of such initiatives to enhance cybersecurity systems and ensure a secure and advanced environment for customers, especially with the rapid developments in modern technology and the rise of cybersecurity threats using advanced artificial intelligence (AI) techniques. Cyber Wargaming plays a vital role in raising awareness of areas requiring further development to strengthen cybersecurity, which is a crucial pillar in establishing the UAE's position as a leading banking and financial hub in the region,” Mr. Jamal Saleh added.



Mr. Abdullah Matar Al Muhairi, Head of the Banking Supervision Department at the Central Bank of the UAE, said: “The Central Bank of the UAE is committed to ensuring the banking and financial sectors' readiness to address any risks that may threaten the sector and its customers”. He noted that the organising Cyber Wargaming reflects the banking sector's ongoing efforts to develop its capabilities and provide the best conditions for customers to benefit from the achievements of digital transformation”.



“The participation of strategic partners in this event highlights the importance of joint efforts to enhance the efficiency of teams within the banking and financial systems to address the growing complexity of cyberattacks, financial crimes, and fraud methods,” Mr. Abdullah Al Muhairi added.



The Cyber Wargaming 2025 event featured specialised sessions for cybersecurity teams, technicians, experts, and executives to develop their capabilities in managing various cybersecurity risk scenarios.



The UAE Banks Federation organises several events and campaigns to raise awareness about fraud risks, anticipate future threats, and proactively address them by providing appropriate solutions to prevent fraud. UBF also keeps pace with expected changes in legislative and regulatory frameworks, maintaining customer trust and improving the operational flexibility of the banking sector in dealing with developments, rapid changes, and crises to ensure better protection of systems, data, and clients' interests.

