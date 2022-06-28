Uber’s MENA Communications Manager, Norhen Ali, comments: “The rebrand from Uber Bus to Shuttle is a proud moment for all of us at Uber, as it indicates the success of the mass-transport product and its readiness to now become an internationally unified name in all its operational markets. After its initial launch in Cairo in 2018, the mass-transport service has been rolled out in 3 other countries, launched its B2B service that offers tailored routes for corporates, and has expanded its local network massively in all 4 countries. We are thrilled to see the product grow, and will continue to develop the experience locally and globally.”

The rebrand is now visible on the app, offering the same comfortable, affordable, and convenient service for daily commute across Cairo - now under the name ‘Uber Shuttle’.

