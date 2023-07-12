Cairo, Egypt: Uber revealed data-driven insights listing the top museums visited in Egypt in 2023 through trips taken via the Uber app. Ahead of its launch, The Grand Egyptian Museum, topped the list with a total of 22,524 trips since the start of the year.

The Grand Egyptian Museum will display over 100,000 artifacts from ancient Egypt, including the famous Tutankhamun exhibit. The museum is expected to attract millions of visitors annually, making it a key destination for tourists from around the globe, according to the museum’s website. Evidently, almost 5,830 trips were taken to and from the museum during March only using Uber.

Coming in second on the list is the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, with 13,417 trips through the Uber app. With almost 2,400 trips only during May, it marked the month with the most visits to and from the Egyptian Museum in Cairo. This world-renowned museum houses some of the most important artifacts and treasures of ancient Egyptian civilization, including the golden mask of King Tutankhamun. The museum has been and still is a must-visit destination for history enthusiasts and tourists alike.

Abdeen Palace Museum takes third place on the list with 4,410 trips through the Uber app. This historic palace was once the residence of the Egyptian royal family and now serves as a museum showcasing the country's rich history and culture.

The Museum of Islamic Art in Cairo takes the fourth spot on the list with 3,971 trips. This unique museum showcases the rich cultural heritage of Islamic art and includes exhibits of calligraphy, textiles, and ceramics from across the Islamic world. Once again, March marked the month with the highest visits this time to and from the Museum of Islamic Art with almost 980 trips using Uber.

“Our relationship with cities runs deeper than the app experience,” said said Youssef Abouseif, General Manager of Uber Egypt. "Cairo has more than 30 museums, and with a prediction of 15 million tourists to visit Egypt in 2023 according to The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism, we’re committed to continue facilitating convenient rides using innovative technology to support this target. We’re happy to be part of the rider’s experience as they explore Egypt's rich cultural heritage by helping them move in ways that are safe and reliable,” he added.

-Ends-

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? Billions of trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities

For Media Inquiries, please contact:

Maged Ali

maged.ali@publicistinc.com