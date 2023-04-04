The MoU signing ceremony at GISEC Global 2023 was witnessed by H.E Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security, UAE Government

UAE: The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) UAE Chapter, a non-profit professional organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment, and Huawei, have signed an MoU to promote cloud security awareness, professional training and certification.

The MoU was signed during Gulf Information Security Expo & Conference (GISEC) Global 2023 by Shivani Jariwala, President of Cloud Security Alliance UAE Chapter, and Frank Dai, President of Huawei Cloud Middle East & Central Asia, on behalf of Huawei and witnessed by H.E Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security, UAE Government.

Shivani Jariwala, Cloud Security Alliance UAE Chapter president, said, “It is recognized that collaboration among cloud industry stakeholders to promote cloud security awareness is key to a safer UAE’s cyberspace. As the world’s leading organization involved in promoting cloud security awareness, professional training and certification, CSA supports this mission by continuously providing innovative research results and excellent best practices for the industry. Our partnership with Huawei will significantly expand our capabilities and contribute to the industry’s ability to foster a safer cyberspace for all.”

Frank Dai, President of Huawei Cloud Middle East & Central Asia, said, “Huawei remains committed to supporting UAE’s efforts as the country accelerates its digital transformation journey. We value partnerships like this with the CSA UAE Chapter to contribute our capabilities to support the creation and maintenance of a strong and vibrant cloud security local ecosystem and strengthen the government's efforts to position the UAE as a trusted digital oasis.”

H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, said, “This MoU signing marks strategic cooperation between both sides to promote UAE cloud security knowledge transfer and education and nurture a strong cloud security talent pool. This will support national cybersecurity capacity building and proactively align with the UAE government’s efforts in positioning UAE as a globally trusted digital hub.”

The world faces an acute cybersecurity talent shortage, with 56% of security professionals globally saying that cybersecurity staff shortages are putting their organizations at risk. It is, therefore, imperative that all stakeholders work together to enhance capacity and skills development in the sector.

Huawei participated at GISEC Global 2023 as the Lead Strategic Partner, where it displayed the diverse range of its latest cybersecurity solutions, innovations for digital transformation, and successful use cases. At the event, Huawei was also awarded the Network Security Innovator of the Year at the ITP.net Security Leadership Awards held against the backdrop of GISEC Global 2023 for its Multilayer Ransomware Protection Solution. Judges picked Huawei for developing the industry’s first Data Center

Multilayer Ransomware Protection solution, transforming cyber security protection capabilities from passive response to proactive defense.

-Ends-

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have 207,000 employees and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will work towards ubiquitous connectivity and inclusive network access, laying the foundation for an intelligent world; provide diversified computing power where you need it, when you need it, to bring cloud and intelligence to all four corners of the earth; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; and redefine user experience with AI, making it smarter and more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, on the go, in the office, having fun, or working out.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei