Al Ain: The United Arab Emirates University participated for the first time in the 7th International Exhibition of National Security and Resilience "ISNR Abu Dhabi 2022", held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, with a wide range of local and international security companies.

Prof. Ahmed Ali Murad, Associate Provost for Research, said: “The university seeks to actively participate in an important event such as the “ISNR” exhibition. It is an opportunity to present the latest innovations and security solutions that UAEU students have worked on, in addition to contribute to an important vital aspect, and highlight the best practices in technologies, robotics and artificial intelligence.

He added: “The UAEU students’ participation in an international exhibition such as ISNR is an opportunity to gain experience and advanced knowledge in the various units of national security, to meet with the most important specialists in the field of security solutions, and to work on creating effective partnerships with decision-makers in these vital institutions.

The university presented four projects in the field of security, including: "The Internet of Things ", which sheds light on the emerging challenge of security communications between the fields of information technology and operation technology, and the latest research in this field for improving industry security from a social and technical perspective.

The second project is “Metaverse” technology, known as “Second Life” and this technology-related security and privacy issues and the virtual universe that uses augmented reality and artificial intelligence as well. The project highlighted the aspects of metaverses, user acceptance and adoption of metaverse, factors that influence user trust, and related security and privacy issues.

The third project addressed the design of wave breakers against tsunami waves. The UAE University also presented suggested smart space suit that can be used in national security areas, such as safe radiation resistance, deep diving, and firefighting operations.