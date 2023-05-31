Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Metropolitan Group which includes full-service real estate agencies Metropolitan Premium Properties in Dubai and Metropolitan Capital Real Estate LLC in Abu Dhabi is making it possible for individuals and entities except for real estate agents across the UAE to take advantage of the real estate market with the launch of its new “Partner Programme” which will enable them to earn supplementary income through referrals.

The new Partner Programme is open to anyone except real estate agents who wants to take advantage of the current real estate market and make additional income through referrals.

“At Metropolitan we wanted to build an inclusive incentivisation programme that would help us generate leads and allow UAE residents to make money by introducing contacts interested in purchasing off-plan or secondary market properties,” said Katerina Alekseichuk, Corporate Partnerships Director at Metropolitan Group.

“With the rising cost of living and never-ending bills, making some extra income can come in handy as you can earn referral fees of between 25-30% of the agency’s commission. The percentages vary depending on what the buyer decides to go for, but as an example, on an AED 6M sale, a person could earn around AED 36k. Our partners will also be paid within 14 days once the transaction is processed and received so there is no waiting for several months to collect your earned referral fee,” she added.

The Partner Programme will have a dedicated portal in place to manage the entire process. Each transaction can be tracked via a user-friendly interface with utmost transparency, from the moment partners enter their clients' details until the final payout.

Interested parties can get in touch with the Metropolitan Group through various communication channels, including registering online via the partnership program page, giving them a call or WhatsApp at +971 52 983 8566 sending an inquiry to the website or Instagram page. After the initial registration process, a Metropolitan agent will be in touch within 24 hours.

The Metropolitan Group has a team of experienced agents with an impressive portfolio of properties across the UAE, local market expertise and established local and international market relationships. Last year, the Group closed out a record-breaking year reaching sales of AED 11 billion – a 130% increase compared to 2021.

For more information about Metropolitan Group's referral program, please visit their website or contact them via email at admin.partners@mpd.ae.

About Metropolitan Group

Established in 2008, The Metropolitan Group (MG) includes three full-service real estate agencies: Metropolitan Premium Properties (Dubai), Metropolitan Capital Real Estate LLC (Abu Dhabi) and Luxury Immobilien GmbH (Vienna). In 2022, the Group established Metropolitan Homes, a one-stop real estate agency providing the full cycle of brokerage services to Dubai's secondary property market sellers and buyers. The Group also includes Metropolitan Consulting FZE, providing personal and business legal services in the UAE. MG’s real estate agencies are among the top three most recognized and awarded in the UAE for developer off-plan sales working with the likes of Emaar, Dubai Properties, Meeras and Aldar.

About Metropolitan Premium Properties

Metropolitan Premium Properties (MPP) is the Metropolitan Group’s flagship property company based in Dubai. It is a full-service real estate agency offering customised solutions to developers, owners and investors who are looking to maximise value from their luxury real estate assets. MPP offers a complete real estate solution under one roof and has the UAE's largest premium property portfolio.

About Metropolitan Capital Real Estate

Metropolitan Capital Real Estate (MCRE) is a full-service leading property company based in Abu Dhabi. MCRE provides end-to-end services and customised solutions under one roof to the capital’s residents and nationals. The company is accredited by the largest developers in Abu Dhabi and is the official broker of Abu Dhabi development group ALDAR.

For further information, please contact:

Lejo Johnny

Leidar MENA

mail: lejo.johnny@leidar.com