Huspy continues to grow at 25% MoM with 300 employees across its UAE and Spain operations

Operating in the UAE & Spain, Huspy has achieved over $2 billion GMV

Dubai, UAE: Huspy, a UAE proptech startup which aims to redefine the home buying experience in the region, has been awarded by Fast Company Middle East as the Most Innovative Company in Urban Development and Real Estate. Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies has been the definitive source for recognizing most innovative companies like Huspy across various domains that are 'driving change and moving the world forward'.

Launched in 2020, Huspy provides home buyers with a single place to find and finance their homes. With Huspy, home buyers can access 100% verified properties, shortlist homes and schedule viewings, as well as apply for a mortgage and secure approvals all on one platform. For customers seeking a mortgage, Huspy connects home buyers to market leading financing offers and exclusive products through partnerships with the UAE’s top banks.

Azzam Fakhoury, Head of Real Estate, Huspy: “The UAE’s real estate sector has undergone incredible growth, and home buyers are increasingly leveraging our technology as they go through the entire purchase journey - from search to financing. At Huspy, we are thrilled to be recognized as the Most Innovative Company in Urban Development and Real Estate. Together with our real estate partners we bring thousands of verified properties to home buyers in the UAE across in-demand neighborhoods and over 60 developer projects. Huspy’s team of 300 best industry professionals from 45 countries will continue to improve the home buying experience and build a category defining business, from MENA to the world”.

Over the past year, Huspy has become the leader in the mortgages industry in the UAE, acquiring three mortgage businesses in the first eight months of 2022. Partnering with thousands of agents across the UAE, Huspy offers its partners free property listings, access to Huspy's pre-qualified ready-to-buy clients, and free marketing in 40+ countries allowing them to tap into global demand for UAE property.

Huspy continues to grow at 25% MoM and has achieved a GMV of over $2 billion. With a market opportunity of $400 billion across the UAE and Spain, Huspy is one of few regional startups to successfully build its operations in Europe. Huspy now has over 300 employees across the two countries, including joiners from global technology companies like Loft, QuintoAndar, Uber, DiDi, SumUp, etc.

Huspy’s investors include Sequoia Capital India, Founders Fund, Fifth Wall, Chimera Capital, Breyer Capital, VentureFriends, COTU, Venture Souq and BY Venture Partners.

In 2022 Huspy’s co-founder and CEO Jad Antoun was recognised by Forbes amongst its 30 Under 30. Huspy has been recognised for Fastest Growth at Entrepreneur Middle East’s Leaders in Fintech Awards and by global professional networking platform LinkedIn as amongst the top startups in the UAE.

-Ends-

About Huspy

Huspy is a UAE-based proptech startup on a mission to improve the home buying process in the region and beyond. Huspy aims to create a category-defining business by building a single platform where customers can find and finance their home faster and more easily than ever before. The company's innovative technology is at the heart of the real estate ecosystem, empowering all market players - brokers, agents and banks – to redefine the future of home buying. To know more about Huspy, visit https://huspy.com.

Media Contact

Anastasiya Bardunova

Communications Manager

anastasiya.bardunova@huspy.io