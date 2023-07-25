Dubai x Stockholm — Dubai’s Trigger Software agreed to work together with Sigma Software Group on projects in the digital banking space. The strategic partnership between the two aims to fast-track projects in the digital banking sphere, empowering financial institutions to serve their clients more efficiently. With Trigger's cutting-edge solutions already aiding over 10 million clients worldwide and Sigma’s deep fintech expertise, this partnership signifies a new era in digital banking.

Trigger Software develops its own proprietary technologies: Trigger Neobank Engine (TNBE) and Trigger API Gateway (TAG).

TNBE includes 300+ pixel-perfect visual layouts and 150+ ready-made business processes, such as KYC, payments, loans, and more. Trigger offers the Trigger Interface Constructor (TIC) for easy iOS and Android app interface configuration without updating the app on App Store or Google Play. TAG allows quick production-ready API deployment with authorization, supporting various databases and AI integration for natural language API requests.

“Trigger Neobank Engine helps banks, fintechs, credit unions, retailers, telcos to launch their own digital neobank. Customers can have a digital neobank up and running in 6 months at a fixed cost, with an opportunity to easily develop and add new features in future. We are very happy that Sigma Software now places its trust in our transformative technology”, says Max Bondar, CEO & Founder of Trigger Software.

Sigma Software is recognized as one of the Top 100 leading IT service providers globally by IAOP and is a trusted partner for numerous companies in the Middle East. With a strong expertise in various industries, Sigma Software has further enriched its capabilities in fintech and blockchain through a merger with Ideasoft in 2021. As a result of this partnership, Global Ledger, a startup offering an effective solution to combat money laundering and cybercrime while enabling banks to seamlessly engage with cryptocurrencies, was successfully facilitated.

Another noteworthy success story is Datrics.ai, providing intelligent AI-powered growth solutions to accelerate financial services. Recently, they announced a strategic partnership with the NEAR Foundation.

"With extensive fintech expertise and a wide network, we identify cutting-edge products that foster digitalization for our finance and banking industry clients. At Sigma Software, we unite such innovative solutions within our partner ecosystem, delivering time- and cost-efficient answers to meet the demands of our customers, – notes Mahboob Subuhani, Mahboob Subuhani, Director – IT Solutions, MEA & APAC at Sigma Software Group. The integration of Trigger Neobank Engine will empower us to offer comprehensive digitalization services to our clients, enabling the swift provision of banking services through digital channels at remarkable speeds".

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Den Smyrnov

Sigma Software Group

Email: denys.smyrnov@sigma.software

About Trigger Software

Trigger Software provides professional software development services covering such areas as payment gateways, neobanks, integration hubs, communication engines, CRM automation, automated billing solutions, crypto exchanges, crypto processing. The company has a team of 40 seasoned professionals, and already delivered 24 projects for 14 happy clients. Trigger Software focuses on banking, fintech, retail and crypto areas.

About Sigma Software Group

Sigma Software Group is a trusted IT partner that delivers turn-key IT solutions for businesses of all sizes, including startups and software product houses. Sigma Software is one of the Europe’s biggest IT consultancies which unites over 2,000 employees in 38 offices in 17 countries across the globe. More than 300 customers (incl. Fortune 500), rely on Sigma Software to develop their products and meet their business requirements. Since 2015, the company has been included in the IAOP's World's Top 100 Outsourcing list every year.