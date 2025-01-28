Dubai, UAE: The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) is proud to highlight Italy’s prominent participation at Arab Health 2025, which began on 27th January and will continue until 30th January at the Dubai World Trade Centre. As the 4th largest medical sector in Europe, Italy is showcasing its world-renowned expertise and innovations, reaffirming its position as a global leader in healthcare and life sciences.

The Italian healthcare industry, encompassing over 4,500 companies generating an annual turnover of €17 billion, continues to drive progress in pharmaceutical research and medical machinery. Demonstrating the strong demand for Italian solutions, UAE imports of Italian medical devices and pharmaceuticals surpassed €107 million in 2024 marking a 19.24% increase compared to 2023.

"Italy and the UAE share a strong and dynamic partnership rooted in mutual respect and a shared commitment to innovation. The healthcare sector is a great example of this partnership, with growing mutual interest in pursuing technological and business collaborations. With over 200 Italian companies exhibiting at Arab Health 2025, we will bring to Dubai some of the most advanced technologies and the world-renowned expertise of Made in Italy" stated Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE

Over 200 Italian companies will exhibit at Arab Health 2025, offering attendees a unique opportunity to explore advancements in medical technologies and connect with Italian innovators. The Italian Pavilion, located in Za’abeel Hall 6, will feature a diverse range of solutions, including diagnostic devices, robotic surgery systems, AI-driven healthcare technologies, and next-generation pharmaceuticals. These contributions reflect Italy’s commitment to addressing healthcare challenges with innovative, sustainable, and patient-centric solutions.

"Our participation at Arab Health 2025 highlights our commitment to advancing technologies that are transforming global healthcare. From AI-powered diagnostics to robotic surgical systems, Italian companies are leading the way in innovation, delivering solutions that improve efficiency, precision, and patient outcomes. This event provides a valuable platform to showcase our expertise and foster collaborations that will shape the future of healthcare technology in the UAE and the wider region," added Valerio Soldani, Trade Commissioner, Italian Trade Agency.

The Italian Trade Agency invites attendees to visit the Italian Pavilion at Arab Health 2025, from 27th to 30th January, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.Experience firsthand how Italian ingenuity is advancing global healthcare.

