Shop Local aims to increase visibility for local businesses and improve access to customers

Dubai, UAE – Quiqup, a UAE-based innovative e-commerce logistics provider, has launched Shop Local, a new initiative designed to help consumers discover and support local businesses across the UAE, while giving SMEs greater visibility and easier access to customers through a dedicated online platform.

“Shop Local” brings together UAE-based brands in one platform, making it easier for consumers to browse, discover, and buy from local businesses that may otherwise struggle to stand out in an increasingly crowded digital marketplace. The platform is open to small and local businesses across the UAE and is intended to help address one of the most common challenges SMEs face, being seen by the right customers, giving them a practical channel through which to build awareness, generate sales, and support longer-term growth.

Empowering innovative companies

Fatima Yousif Alnaqbi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector at MoF, and the Ministry's representative at MBRIF, said: “Enabling innovative, high-potential businesses to grow is central to building a stronger and more future-ready economy. When companies are supported at the right stage, they are better positioned to scale, contribute more meaningfully to the market, and create wider value across the business ecosystem. This is particularly important in the UAE, where innovation and entrepreneurship continue to play a vital role in driving economic progress and opening new opportunities for local businesses.”

Launched at a time when supporting local businesses has taken on even greater importance, Shop Local reflects growing momentum around practical initiatives that help SMEs strengthen their presence, and continue contributing to the wider economy.

Strengthening connections between individuals and businesses

Bassel El Koussa, CEO of Quiqup, said: “Small and local businesses are a vital part of the UAE’s economy, and supporting them is one of the most meaningful ways to contribute to the wider community. We have always believed that people and businesses come together more strongly around shared purpose, and Shop Local was created with that in mind. For us, this is about creating more opportunities for local brands to build momentum, deepen customer connections, and strengthen their presence in the market. We hope the initiative encourages more people to discover the businesses around them and play a more active role in supporting the local economy.”

Quiqup’s ability to launch an initiative of this kind also reflects the strength of the UAE’s wider innovation ecosystem, which continues to support high-potential businesses as they scale and mature. Over the years, Quiqup has been supported through the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund’s Guarantee Scheme, which has helped the company progress in its growth journey to a stage where it is now able to create wider value for other businesses in the market. In that sense, Shop Local is not only a Quiqup initiative, but also an example of how ecosystem support can enable promising businesses to evolve into platforms that contribute more broadly to economic activity.

With 190 brand submissions already received, Quiqup is continuing to invite more UAE-based businesses to join the platform, with the aim of supporting at least 250 businesses through Shop Local within the next few weeks.

The launch of Shop Local is set to be followed by Source Local, a similar initiative intended to generate real business leads for local suppliers and manufacturers. The Source Local solution will replicate the Shop Local format, with an integrated platform increasing visibility for local suppliers and manufacturers and linking them with potential customers.

About Quiqup:

Headquartered in the UAE since 2019, Quiqup is a cutting-edge innovative technology platform revolutionizing e-commerce logistics. As a leading e-commerce enablement provider, Quiqup empowers businesses of all sizes—from startups to enterprises—by offering a comprehensive suite of services, including local and international delivery, fulfillment, and seamless returns. Leveraging proprietary technology, Quiqup simplifies logistics operations, enabling businesses to scale efficiently and expand globally. With easy platform integration, in-depth analytics, and superior customer service, Quiqup stands out as the go-to partner for businesses aiming to meet growing consumer demands and thrive in the competitive e-commerce space. For more information please visit: https://www.quiqup.com/

About MBRIF:

The Mohammed bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF) is a federal initiative launched by the Ministry of Finance and is operated by Emirates Development Bank. Since its launch in 2016, the MBRIF has supported innovators through its first program, the Guarantee Scheme, which offers members access to affordable funding through a government-backed guarantee and without taking equity.

The MBRIF’s second program, the MBRIF Accelerator, was launched in December 2018. Aligned with the UAE National Innovation Strategy, the initiative aims to enhance growth potential of innovative businesses shaping the future of UAE’s economy. The MBRIF Accelerator offers world-class services and coaching to member companies to accelerate their business, elevate capabilities, unlock value and achieve scale.

Additionally, the MBRIF partners with the public and private sector to help facilitate growth, provide support, create opportunities and pave the way to success for its member companies in the UAE. For more information, please visit: https://www.mbrif.ae/

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Adnan Siddiqui

Weber Shandwick

Email: Asiddiqui@webershandwick.com