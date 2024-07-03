Dubai – TruKKer, MENA's largest land freight ecosystem, is proud to share the announcement of its strategic Public-Private Partnership (PPP) with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to establish a cutting-edge digital platform to facilitate the delivery of commercial transport services in Dubai. The signing was done by Abdulla Yousef Al Ali, CEO, Licensing Agency, RTA, and by Gaurav Biswas, Founder & CEO, TruKKer.



The new-age platform will substantially improve the delivery of commercial transport services in Dubai, integrating all fleet service providers and vehicles into one unified system. B2B and B2C customers can now experience wider and more streamlined access to road freight transport services.

Key objectives:



Unified marketplace: Offer a centralized marketplace for commercial transport services, improving accessibility.



Efficient connectivity: Develop and operate a technology-driven platform that connects customers with commercial transportation service providers.



Streamlined pricing: Implement structured and transparent pricing models, replacing current unstructured pricing practices.

Sustainability alignment: Support RTA’s sustainability goals through enhanced operational efficiencies and reduced environmental impact.



Gaurav Biswas, CEO & Founder of TruKKer, stated: "I am extremely proud and excited about our partnership with RTA. We thank their visionary leadership for fostering a culture focused on execution and collaboration. This agreement marks a strategic move towards providing advanced yet user-friendly solutions to meet the varied transportation needs of individuals and businesses in Dubai. Through automation, the platform will provide real-time and actionable information to users, ensuring a smooth journey for both customers and operators."

"This initiative thus prioritizes user convenience, ensures reliability with registered service providers, and aligns with the long-term commitment to Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) principles for TruKKer and RTA. We will transform intra-city transport services across Dubai and soon across other regional metropolis,” he added.



Abdulla Yousef Al Ali, CEO, Licensing Agency, RTA, commented: "RTA is always keen on elevating the standard of services offered to individuals and corporate customers. We intend to align this initiative with the top international practices driven by a commitment to developing a refined network and systems to provide sustainable and smart commercial transport solutions for individuals and businesses. It requires delivering sophisticated yet user-friendly services to a diverse spectrum of the community."



About TruKKer: TruKKer is MENA's first and largest digital land freight network, providing logistics solutions powered by advanced technology. TruKKer connects shippers with a wide range of transportation services, ensuring efficiency, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.



About RTA: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) came into formation in November 2005. It is responsible for planning and executing transport and traffic projects in Dubai, preparing legislation and strategic plans, planning and constructing the Dubai Metro, developing other integrated solutions of road systems and marine networks that are safe and in line with the city’s economic development plans and the highest international standards.