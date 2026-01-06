Trinasolar, a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, is accelerating its presence in Saudi Arabia through strategic collaborations with ACWA Power, the world’s largest private water desalination company, a leader in energy transition, and first mover into green hydrogen. These partnerships underscore Trinasolar’s commitment to support Vision 2030 by delivering utility-scale solar projects, expanding local manufacturing, and delivering high-performance technologies across the Kingdom.

Todd Li, Head of Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APMEA) at Trinasolar, stated:

“Saudi Arabia is leading one of the world’s most ambitious clean energy transitions, and we are honored to contribute to this vision. Our long-term partnerships with ACWA Power, along with key collaborators such as China Energy International Group reinforce Trinasolar’s strategic commitment to the Kingdom. By combining world-class solar technologies with local manufacturing and on-the-ground execution, we are proud to support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals of energy diversification, sustainability, and economic growth.”

Powering Haden Solar Photovoltaic Independent Power Plant

Trinasolar is deploying its high-efficiency Vertex N modules (NEG19RC.20) to the Haden Solar Photovoltaic Independent Power Plant being developed under Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF4) program , a flagship 1.15GW utility-scale project developed by ACWA Power and executed by China Energy International Group. Set for completion in July 2026 and scheduled to be connected to the grid in February 2027, the project represents one of the largest solar initiatives currently under development in the Kingdom.

Trinasolar began module deliveries in late 2024. Designed for performance in high-temperature environments, the Vertex N features bifacial technology, a high-density layout, and multi-busbar design—delivering up to 23.3% efficiency and reliable output in Saudi Arabia’s desert conditions and demanding climate.

Al Khushaybi PV Project – 900MW Trackers for PIF4

UnderKingdom’s National Renewable Energy Program, Trinasolar is supplying 900MW of its Vanguard 1P smart trackers to the Al Khushaybi PV Project—one of three solar developments led by ACWA Power. This marks Trinasolar’s first local content compliant tracker deployment in the Kingdom.

Supporting this effort, TrinaTracker’s manufacturing facility in Jeddah is now fully operational and has begun supplying Tracker Control Units (TCUs) to the PIF4 project. This milestone highlights Trinasolar’s role in advancing Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by localizing production, enhancing supply chain responsiveness, and contributing to the development of the national renewable energy ecosystem.

The Vanguard 1P system is engineered to deliver stable, efficient operation in the region’s high-heat, high-wind, and sandy environments. Trinasolar completed tracker deliveries in just five months, helping keep the project on schedule. Execution is being managed through a hybrid remote and on-site model to ensure responsiveness and coordination across all project phases.

About ACWA Power

ACWA Power (TADAWUL:2082) is a Saudi-listed company and the world's largest private water desalination company, the first mover into green hydrogen, and a leader in the global energy transition. Registered and established in 2004 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, ACWA Power employs over 4,000 people and is currently present in 15 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia, and Southeast Asia. ACWA Power’s portfolio comprises 110 projects in operation, advanced development, or under construction with an investment value of SAR 431 billion (USD 115 billion) and the capacity to generate 93 GW of power (of which 52GW is renewables) and manage 9.3 million m3/day of desalinated water. This energy and water are delivered on a bulk basis to address the needs of state utilities and industries on long-term, off-taker contracts under utility services outsourcing and public-private partnership models.

About Trinasolar (688599. SH)

Founded in 1997, Trinasolar Co Ltd (stock symbol: Trinasolar; stock code: 688599) is engaged mainly in PV products, PV systems and smart energy. PV products include R&D, production and sales of PV modules. PV systems consist of power stations and system products. Smart energy comprises mainly PV power generation and operations and maintenance, smart solutions for energy storage, smart microgrid, and development and sales of multi-energy systems. We are committed to leading the way in smart PV and energy storage solutions and facilitating the transformation of new power systems for a net-zero future.

On June 10, 2020, Trinasolar was listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board (STAR Market) of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE). It was the first PV and energy storage company to go public on the STAR Market providing PV products and systems, as well as smart energy. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com.

