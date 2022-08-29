Manama, Bahrain – Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced the launch of a strategic initiative to bolster the cyber security stance of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in Bahrain, through its Worry-Free services, possessing a suite of SMB-specific security solutions. The company aims to support the nation’s SMBs in their digital transformation journeys through dedicated cybersecurity solutions to protect them in the evolving digital era.

“SMBs in Bahrain have aspirations as grand as the leading organizations in the region,” says Assad Arabi, Managing Director, Gulf Cluster, Trend Micro, “In order for them to maintain stability and advance their growth strategies, they need proper backing of robust cybersecurity solutions protecting their operations from bad actors and their sophisticated methods of cyberattacks. We are well aware of their security challenges and aim to accelerate their digital journeys with industry-leading solutions and services protecting every digital asset while they achieve their short term and long term organizational goals.”

According to Trend Micro’s Annual Cybersecurity Report for 2021, the company’s security solutions detected and blocked over 13 million (13,099,967) email threats, and more than 1.7 million (1,760,236) URL victim attacks across Bahrain. Additionally, 480,244 malware attacks were identified and stopped. And as the country transitioned into remote work, Smart Home Network (SHN) solutions shielded home devices and prevented 492,817 SHN events. The recorded figures convey that, with the threat landscape continuously evolving, businesses need to adopt multilayered solutions to be able to protect their operations in today’s day and age.

Trend Micro's Worry-Free Services suite is a cutting-edge cybersecurity solution that provides complete threat protection across endpoints. Additionally, the combination of high-fidelity machine learning and an in-depth detection algorithm provides superior protection against ransomware and advanced attacks. Trend Micro Worry-Free XDR can perform detailed investigations and respond quickly due to the AI-powered, automatic data correlation across endpoints, servers, cloud, networks, and email. It is a single solution that relieves overworked IT staff by providing multi-layered security and making it an ideal platform for SMBs to safeguard their operations.