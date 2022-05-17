Company to showcase pioneering solutions with leading insights, and advanced practices fortifying the security stance in the country.

Doha, Qatar:– Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, is set to partake in Milipol Qatar 2022, from 24 to 26 May, at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC). Trend Micro will highlight its innovative solutions to strengthen Qatar’s security infrastructure for the public and private sectors and safeguard their digital activities against the evolving threat landscape.

At the event, Trend Micro will build upon its ongoing efforts of protecting the digital journeys by showcasing its innovative security solutions like Trend Micro Vision One and Trend Micro Cloud One that shield every stage of operations. They possess the power of XDR (Extended Detection and Response), giving security teams a broader perspective and better context in detecting, investigating, and responding to threats faster. These powerful tools enable superior cross-layered detection and investigation on a single, integrated platform. Moreover, taking a step beyond traditional modes of protection in the hybrid era, the company supports organizations to strengthen their cybersecurity strategies with the Zero Trust approach, verifying every device, user, and connection to a network and negating potential threats before granting access.

“Bad actors are becoming more sophisticated in their approach, requiring enterprises of all kinds to quickly adapt to a challenging digital environment and adopt stronger security strategies,” said Assad Arabi, Managing Director, Gulf Cluster, Trend Micro. “Milipol Qatar 2022 gives us the opportunity to discuss these challenges, collaborate with enterprises, and reinforce our commitment to safeguarding Qatar’s digital journeys. Exchanging our innovative tools and ideas can revamp the country’s digital infrastructure to battle future emerging threats and enable faster growth. We at Trend Micro are dedicated to enhancing Qatar’s and the region’s IT capabilities with the best in cybersecurity as we work together to create a safer and more secure digital ecosystem.”

The need for events such as Milipol 2022 is reflected in Trend Micro’s Annual Cybersecurity Report for 2021 which states that more than 4.2 million (4,232,791) email threats and nearly 7 million (6,903,023) URL victim attacks were detected and blocked across Qatar. Additionally, over 1.6 million (1,657,084) malware attacks were identified and stopped. And as the country transitioned into remote work, Smart Home Network (SHN) solutions shielded home devices and prevented 712,525 SHN events.

These recent figures indicate, that with the evolving threat landscape, organizations need to adopt multilayered solutions to be able to protect their operations against more sophisticated attacks from cybercriminals. Therefore, the company recently launched Trend Micro One, a unified cybersecurity platform with a growing list of ecosystem technology partners that enables organizations to better understand, communicate, and lower cyber risks. This unified approach delivers a continuous lifecycle of risk and threat assessment with attack surface discovery, cyber risk analysis, and threat mitigation and response. Avenues like the Milipol 2022 provide the company with the best opportunity to highlight its innovative solutions and expertise and share insights that will re-enforce the digital capabilities of organizations across industries in Qatar.

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defence techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.

