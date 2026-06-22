Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Transguard Group, the UAE’s leading business solutions provider, today announced record financial results for the year ended 31 March 2026. Total revenues reached AED 4.15 billion, representing 17% year‑on‑year growth, while profit before tax rose to AED 350 million, a 32% increase compared to FY24/25. Group-wide headcount grew to 78,500, a rise of 13.5%, reflecting continued demand across business lines and the Group’s ability to mobilise and retain talent at scale.

“These results mark the second consecutive year of record performance and demonstrates the strength of Transguard’s foundations during a period of rapid growth and transformation,” said Rabie Atieh, Chief Executive Officer, Transguard Group. “Our resilience is not theoretical; it is demonstrated every day through the commitment of our people, the trust of our clients and the strong partnerships we have built with the regulators, government entities and stake holders across the UAE. FY25/26 saw us deepen our contribution to the nation’s development through new strategic collaborations and enhanced public security and labour welfare initiatives. As we look ahead, we remain confident in our ability to stand firm for our clients and for the UAE, supported by strong foundations, long‑standing alliances and a team whose unity and purpose continue to define us.”

Nick Beer, Chief Financial and Support Services Officer, added: “FY25/26 was a landmark year for the Group. Record revenues and meaningful improvements in profitability were achieved through disciplined execution, margin focus and continued investment in our operational and technological capabilities. These results reflect the dedication of our people, the resilience of our diversified business model and the strength of our customer relationships. As we enter FY26/27, we do so with confidence supported by a robust financial position and a clear strategy for sustainable, long‑term growth.”

Strategic Highlights of FY25/26

Transguard secured several significant contract wins across its core business lines in FY25/26. Protective Services expanded its footprint within strategic economic and public sector environments through mandates with Dubai Integrated Economic Zones (DIEZ, including Dubai Airport Free Zone and Dubai Silicon Oasis), as well as Dubai Health and the Zayed National Museum in Abu Dhabi. Aviation Services strengthened its presence in the travel and tourism sector through a new partnership with Arabian Adventures, while Facilities Management expanded its education and retail portfolio through contracts with Taaleem and Union Co‑Op, delivering integrated services that prioritise safety, sustainability and operational continuity. Workforce Solutions also continued to build momentum in construction and infrastructure through a new engagement with Dutco, reinforcing Transguard’s role as a trusted workforce partner across complex, large‑scale projects.

Transguard also strengthened its role as a trusted partner to the UAE’s national development agenda through a series of strategic collaborations with key government stakeholders. Memorandums of Understanding signed with the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai and Al Ameen Service reinforced the Group’s contribution to labour welfare initiatives and public security awareness across the emirate. The year also saw Transguard continue its collaboration with the DIFC Innovation Hub, supporting the development and application of smart, data‑driven technologies designed to enhance the built environment. Beyond the UAE, Transguard expanded its regional footprint through an agreement with myTVS, combining digital capability with operational scale. The business is also working to strengthen recruitment partnerships in Sri Lanka and other key markets.

FY25/26 was also marked by sustained investment in people, infrastructure and technology to support long‑term, scalable growth. The Group continued to expand and renew its armoured fleet and Smart Cash Deposit Machines while investing further in employee accommodations and welfare facilities. Significant technology upgrades were delivered across the business, including enhancements to Oracle Fusion, strengthened disaster recovery systems and the continued rollout of digital automation. Alongside this, customer‑driven capital expenditure supported growth across Facilities Management, Security Services, Systems Integration and Logistics, ensuring Transguard remains well positioned to deliver reliable, responsive and future‑ready solutions that evolve alongside client needs.

About Transguard Group

Established in 2001, Transguard Group is the UAE’s leading provider of integrated business support solutions, delivering security services, facilities management, cash management, aviation services, manpower and workforce solutions, systems integration, logistics, catering and home services. With a workforce of more than 78,500 colleagues, Transguard supports critical infrastructure, government entities and some of the region’s most recognised organisations. In FY25/26, the Group delivered record revenues of AED 4.15 billion, reflecting its scale, resilience and long‑standing client trust. Deeply rooted in the UAE and aligned with the nation’s long‑term vision, Transguard combines people, technology and operational expertise to deliver reliable, responsive solutions at scale. To learn more, visit www.transguardgroup.com.

For Transguard media queries

Lena ter Laare

Director – Marketing, Communications & CSR

lena.terlaare@transguardgroup.com

Mobile: +971 50 899 7953