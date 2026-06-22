Kuwait – Global lifestyle hospitality group, Kerten Hospitality, has announced the opening of Joontos at Ray Hotel by Cloud 7 in Mangaf, Kuwait, marking the next chapter in the growth of one of the Group’s most celebrated culinary concepts.

Following the success of the original Joontos at Dar Tantora The House Hotel in AlUla, Saudi Arabia - which earned a prestigious Bib Gourmand distinction in the inaugural Michelin Guide Saudi Arabia 2025 - the new opening brings the brand’s philosophy of connection, craftsmanship and shared dining experiences to a new audience on the Arabian Gulf.

Taking its name from the Spanish word ‘juntos’ meaning ‘together’, Joontos was created around the belief that the most memorable meals are those shared with others. The concept celebrates food as a universal language, bringing people together through generous dishes, authentic flavours and meaningful hospitality.

At the heart of Joontos is a culinary philosophy developed by Jaume Puigdengolas, Corporate Executive Chef at Kerten Hospitality, whose international career has been shaped by cultures, traditions and ingredients from across Europe, the Middle East and beyond.

“The idea behind Joontos is very simple,” said Chef Jaume. “Wherever we travel in the world, the moments we remember most often happen around a table. Joontos was created to celebrate those moments of connection. It’s not about extravagance or complexity; it’s about exceptional ingredients, honest cooking, craftsmanship and bringing people together through food.”

While the AlUla location draws deeply from its oasis surroundings and Nabataean heritage, the new Kuwait opening allows the concept to evolve further, incorporating broader culinary influences while remaining rooted in the same values of authenticity, seasonality and hospitality.

Guests can expect a menu designed for sharing, featuring handmade breads crafted through long fermentation, house-made preparations, seasonal ingredients and dishes inspired by culinary traditions from around the world. Ancient cooking techniques, preservation methods and a strong respect for local producers continue to form the foundation of the Joontos experience.

The expansion reflects Kerten Hospitality’s wider vision of creating hospitality concepts that go beyond traditional dining to become meaningful cultural and social experiences.

“Joontos represents everything we believe great hospitality should be,” said Marloes Knippenberg, CEO of Kerten Hospitality. “It is rooted in people, place and genuine human connection. The Michelin recognition in Saudi Arabia demonstrated that guests are increasingly seeking authenticity and substance alongside quality. As we continue to expand across the region, we see tremendous opportunity for concepts like Joontos that create memorable experiences while remaining deeply connected to local communities and cultures.”

The opening also reinforces Kerten Hospitality’s growing investment in its proprietary food and beverage brands, which play a central role in the group’s destination-led hospitality model. Across its portfolio, Kerten develops restaurants, cafés and social spaces designed to become community anchors, supporting both hotel guests and local audiences.

Located within the newly opened Ray Hotel by Cloud 7 in Mangaf, Joontos joins a growing portfolio of Kerten-operated concepts across the GCC, Europe and North Africa, as the lifestyle hospitality group continues to expand its ecosystem of hospitality, wellness, retail and cultural experiences.

From Michelin-recognised dining in AlUla to a new coastal destination in Kuwait, Joontos continues to demonstrate how food can transcend the plate, creating spaces where stories, cultures and communities come together.

For more information, please visit: https://kertenhospitality.com/foodbev/joontos/

About Kerten Hospitality

Kerten Hospitality is an end-to-end lifestyle hospitality operator with a core focus on lodging, including hotels, serviced residences, and mixed-use hospitality destinations. The company creates community-rooted, experience-led places to stay and live, shaped by the character and culture of the surroundings. Kerten Hospitality creates distinctive destinations by integrating relevant elements such as dining, wellness, culture and social spaces in ways that complement and enhance each property’s identity. Kerten Hospitality currently operates 11 properties, with a confirmed pipeline of 55+ lodging projects across the Middle East, Europe and Africa.

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