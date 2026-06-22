Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Khaleeji Bank has organized a special national event to sign a Pledge of Loyalty & Support for His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain, with the participation of the Bank’s Executive Management and employees. The initiative reaffirmed the Bank’s sentiments of loyalty and pride in the Kingdom’s Wise Leadership, while embodying the spirit of national belonging that distinguishes Bahraini society.

The event witnessed strong participation from Khaleej’s employees, who signed the document with pride and honour as an expression of their support for the comprehensive development journey witnessed by the Kingdom of Bahrain, and their pride in the pioneering national achievements realized under the prosperous reign of His Majesty the King.

Khaleeji Bank affirmed that this national initiative reflects the deep-rooted unity of Bahraini society and its unwavering solidarity behind the Wise Leadership. It also embodies the commitment of private sector institutions to contributing to the Kingdom’s development journey and preserving the national achievements accomplished across various fields.

The Bank also commended the wise visions of His Majesty the King and the prominent role of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, in continuing to advance economic development and strengthening an environment that supports investment and innovation, thereby enhancing the Kingdom of Bahrain’s standing regionally and internationally.

On this occasion, Mr. Abdulkarim Mohamed Al Zakari, Acting Chief Executive Officer at Khaleeji Bank, stated “The signing of the Pledge of Loyalty & Support represents an important initiative through which we express the sentiments of pride and loyalty held by Khaleeji Bank’s employees towards their nation and its Wise Leadership. It also reflects the unity, cohesion, and solidarity that distinguish the Bahraini society and its commitment to standing behind its Wise Leadership on various national occasions.”

He added “We take pride in the progress and sustainable development witnessed by the Kingdom of Bahrain under the wise vision of His Majesty the King and the continued support and follow-up extended to this blessed journey by His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister. This has contributed to strengthening the Kingdom’s position and enhancing its competitiveness across various levels.”

For his part, Mr. Mohammed Abdulla Saleh, Assistant General Manager of Legal, Regulatory, and Corporate Affairs, said “This national initiative reflects the depth of belonging that unites the people of Bahrain across their various positions and institutions. It also reaffirms the important role played by national institutions, including Khaleeji Bank, in supporting the development journey and promoting the values of good citizenship and social responsibility.”

He added “The security, stability, and advanced legislative and regulatory environment enjoyed by the Kingdom of Bahrain represent a key pillar for continued economic growth and enhanced confidence in the banking & finance sector. This motivates us to continue fulfilling our role as an active partner in supporting the national economy and serving the community.”

This national initiative comes as part of Khaleeji’s commitment to engaging with various national occasions that strengthen the values of loyalty and belonging, and reinforce the spirit of unity between the people of the Kingdom and its Wise Leadership, in line with the Bank’s belief in its national role alongside its banking and developmental responsibilities.

Khaleeji Bank is recognized as one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, offering an integrated banking model that combines innovation with adherence to the principles of Islamic Shari’a through a diverse range of banking and investment services for individuals and corporates, in addition to its community and development initiatives aimed at supporting national talent, empowering youth, and promoting sustainable development in the Kingdom.