Dubai, UAE: Aramex, a leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, has been recognized by World Finance as the “Most Sustainable Company, MENA Logistics & Supply Chain 2026,” reinforcing the company’s commitment to advancing sustainability across its operations, infrastructure and long-term business strategy.

The recognition acknowledges the progress Aramex continues to make across key sustainability initiatives, including fleet transformation, route optimization, operational efficiency, energy-conscious infrastructure and ESG governance. It also reflects the company’s broader ambition to embed sustainability across every stage of the supply chain while delivering smarter logistics solutions for customers across global markets.

The award comes as Aramex continues advancing its internal Accelerate28 transformation strategy, the company’s long-term roadmap focused on operational excellence, innovation, sustainability and future-ready logistics solutions.

As part of this strategy, Aramex is working toward reducing Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030, while progressing toward its ambition of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Commenting on the award, Manosij Ganguli, Chief Sustainability Officer at Aramex, said: “This recognition from World Finance reflects the significant progress Aramex continues to make as we integrate sustainability more deeply across our operations, decision-making and long-term strategy. Sustainability today is not separate from business performance. It is increasingly central to how logistics companies drive efficiency, resilience and long-term value creation.

“At Aramex, we remain focused on building smarter and more sustainable logistics solutions through continuous innovation, operational optimization and responsible growth. We are delighted to receive this award, which is ultimately a reflection of the collective efforts of our teams around the world, who continue to challenge convention, improve efficiency and contribute toward more sustainable logistics practices every day.”

Organzied by World Finance, a UK-based publication, the award recognizes organizations that are advancing sustainable business practices while delivering operational excellence and long-term value creation.

As global supply chains continue evolving, Aramex remains focused on accelerating progress toward a more sustainable future for both the logistics industry and the communities it serves.