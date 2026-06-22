Egypt: Ora Developers Egypt announced the signing up of three brands, Crimson, Tipsy Camel, and Elevate Gym, to begin live operations along the beachfront at Silversands North Coast. This milestone reflects the activation of the beachfront as a vibrant, operational space and reinforces Silversands as an integrated coastal destination rather than a project under development.

The signing supports Silversands’ vision of delivering a complete, year-round coastal experience, where the beachfront plays a central role in everyday life through hospitality, entertainment, and fitness.

The three brands enhance the Silversands experience through operational spaces designed as natural extensions of daily life within the destination. Crimson presents an all-day beachfront destination spanning approximately 1,750 Sqm, centered on elevated Mediterranean fusion cuisine in a relaxed, social setting and positioned as a key gathering point along the Silversands shoreline.

Tipsy Camel introduces a relaxed, social beach destination spanning approximately 1,750 Sqm, blending food and beverages with a sports focused, music driven atmosphere that features live match screenings and interactive games such as foosball.

Elevate Gym represents a key addition to health and fitness at Silversands, with the brand preparing to open what is expected to be the largest and most comprehensive beachfront health and fitness hub in Egypt, and the first of its kind on the North Coast, spanning 1,400 sqm. The hub includes group functional training classes, a fully equipped gym, a mat Pilates studio, and the first beachfront Mega Pro studio in Egypt, alongside dedicated recovery and spa facilities.

The launch of these destinations aligns with ongoing progress across the development, as Ora Developers Egypt delivers terraced residential units overlooking the sea and defined by nature inspired facades and natural materials consistent with Silversands’ architectural identity. Together, these milestones signal the destination’s readiness to operate and welcome residents this summer.

Haitham Abdelazim, CEO of Ora Developers Egypt, said: “Signing up these deals marks a pivotal step in Silversands’ journey. We are activating the beachfront through brands that add real value and support our vision of a fully integrated coastal destination that is lived every day. We carefully select concepts which align with Silversands’ identity, ensuring a sustainable and engaging experience over the long term.”

Silversands North Coast, Ora Developers Egypt’s flagship coastal destination, spans 724 feddans with 1.4 kilometers of natural beachfront, just minutes from Almaza Bay. Inspired by Ora’s global experiences in Grenada and Mykonos, Silversands blends Caribbean calm with Mediterranean character. The destination includes 88,000 sqm of lagoons, over 10,000 sqm of commercial space, and approximately 5,600 residential units, offering a contemporary model for coastal living centered on daily use and integrated services.

About Ora Developers Group:

Ora Developers Group has a proven track record of creating beautiful environments that balance exceptional thinking with enduringly sensitive design in several markets such as Cyprus, Grenada, Pakistan, and Egypt. Ora Developers Group’s developments are living, breathing lifestyle destinations with a real sense of community spirit – bringing opportunity for all and offering a wide range of enjoyable lifestyle experiences.

Ora Developers Egypt Group entered the Egyptian market in 2018 to become the first in the country to introduce park-side living with the sole vision of harnessing the natural beauty of Egypt’s extraordinary landscapes and managing the development process from conception to realization. In addition to the various residential development projects: ZED El Sheikh Zayed, ZED East, Pyramids Hills, Solana East by Ora, Solana West by Ora, and Silversands North Coast. Ora Developers Egypt Group boasts leading investments in commercial real estate, office spaces, parks, sports, and recreational clubs, as well as hospitality.