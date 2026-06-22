With Mashreq’s Everyday Cashback programme, customers get access to cashback offers of up to 20% at leading brands across UAE and internationally

The launch extends the benefits of Mashreq’s award-winning Vantage Rewards ecosystem to both debit & credit cardholders for the first time

Dubai, UAE: Mashreq, has partnered with Visa and RezolveAi, a global leader in AI-powered commerce and engagement, to unveil its new Visa Card Linked Offers (CLO) program - Everyday Cashback.

The new solution unlocks automated cashback for Mashreq UAE cardholders at hundreds of top merchants, both in the UAE and internationally. Leveraging advanced analytics, offers are personalized to match to each customer, with the end-to-end experience being fully digital from start to finish.

The fully digital solution, allows Mashreq cardholders to effortlessly track cashback transactions directly within the Mashreq app, providing a seamless, transparent experience.

Chiraag Jogia, Global Head of Customer Value Management at Mashreq said: “At Mashreq, we remain committed to elevating the everyday banking experience for our customers. Everyday Cashback embodies our vision of placing innovation and customer value at the heart of everything we do. Through our partnership with Visa, we’ve created a seamless rewards proposition designed around the customer—making automated cashback across a wide range of leading merchants simple and accessible, and delivering a more rewarding banking experience.”

By combining Visa’s payment expertise with RezolveAi’s Reward platform and data-driven insights, this program enables Mashreq to deliver meaningful, personalized value to its customers while strengthening engagement and loyalty. At the same time, participating retail partners gain access to a valuable base of UAE consumers, using data-driven targeting to drive incremental sales and deepen customer relationships.

Salima Gutieva, Visa’s VP and Country Manager for UAE, said: "The launch of this Visa CLO program with Mashreq demonstrates the strong demand for this type of proposition and shows how innovation and collaboration can transform everyday payments. We’re delighted to partner with Mashreq to help set a new standard for customer engagement in the UAE." Expanding cashback reward options for customers in the UAE, this launch represents a significant milestone for Mashreq, and Visa and further reinforces the entities’ shared commitment to innovation in customer engagement. For Mashreq, the initiative is also a natural evolution of Vantage, its existing credit card reward program, reinforcing the bank’s vision of making every transaction – whether by credit or debit card – more rewarding.

Daniel M. Wagner, Chief Executive Officer of Rezolve Ai, said: “This launch is another strong example of how RezolveAi is expanding its role across banking, payments and commerce infrastructure. Through platforms such as Reward and RezolvePay, we are building an increasingly connected ecosystem that helps financial institutions, merchants and consumers derive more value from every transaction.

About Mashreq

Mashreq is a leading financial institution headquartered in Dubai, serving individuals, entrepreneurs, corporates, and institutions across the UAE and key regional and international markets. With a heritage spanning nearly six decades, Mashreq combines digital-first innovation with deep relationship banking across retail banking, corporate and investment banking, global markets, transaction banking, Islamic banking, wealth management, and treasury. The bank delivers secure, advanced, and customer-centric experiences while actively driving the transition toward a sustainable economy. Through a robust Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework, Mashreq is committed to facilitating sustainable finance, fostering responsible operations, and delivering positive societal impact.

With an extensive international footprint spanning the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt, Pakistan, Türkiye, India, the UK, the US, and Hong Kong, Mashreq seamlessly connects regional businesses with global markets while maintaining deep local expertise.

Guided by its core purpose to help customers Rise Every Day, Mashreq partners with clients to navigate change, unlock sustainable growth opportunities, and achieve long-term success.

For more information, please visit: www.mashreq.com For media inquiries, please contact: media@mashreq.com