United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Repton Dubai is proud to highlight the achievement of Year 11 student Viktoria Leusheva, 15, following the launch of the latest version of her ‘Vika’ app — a pioneering AI-assisted rhythmic gymnastics judging app designed to provide athletes with transparent and objective performance feedback.

The launch also marks the introduction of the Vika DubAI Open 2026, an international online rhythmic gymnastics tournament open to participants worldwide.

Inspired by her own experience as a competitive gymnast, Viktoria developed the Vika app to help athletes better understand how routines are evaluated and to address concerns around subjectivity in judging. The platform allows gymnasts to upload routines for professional evaluation by Fédération Internationale de Gymnastique (FIG) brevet judges, while AI tools help interpret scoring data, visualise performance insights and track athlete progress over time.

The project began when Viktoria was 13 and became increasingly interested in how technology could support fairer and more consistent performance analysis in gymnastics competitions. Now live globally, the app has grown to more than 3,000 active users across countries including the United States, Brazil, China, Japan and the Middle East.

Building on the platform’s international growth, Viktoria also launched the Vika DubAI Open 2026 on 1st June, currently underway and expected to attract up to 1,000 athletes globally. The online competition features 10 categories, with participants placement rankings alongside performance grades designed to provide a clearer benchmark of technical achievement. Submissions will remain open until 15th July, with results announced before 15th August.

With support from Repton Dubai, Viktoria has also begun discussions with the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) to explore future opportunities to expand the app’s AI capabilities through automated video analysis as part of a planned Year 12 project.

Saiqah Amin, Head of Computer Science at Repton Dubai, said: “Viktoria’s project reflects the creativity, innovation and entrepreneurial thinking we encourage at Repton Dubai. Her ability to combine competitive sporting experience with emerging technologies to solve real challenges within gymnastics is an outstanding achievement, particularly at such a young age.”

Speaking about her hopes for the app, Viktoria Leusheva said: “I sincerely hope that my application will help athletes realise their potential and enable national team coaches from different countries to notice the brightest talents. It is very important to me that the application is being developed in one of the world’s key centres of artificial intelligence—Dubai.”

Looking ahead, Viktoria hopes to further expand the platform through future AI-supported features focused on athlete wellbeing, including injury prevention tools.

Alongside developing the app, Viktoria trained in rhythmic gymnastics for nine years and has won multiple international titles, including first place at the UAE International Gymnastika Cup 2023 and the GCC Grand Series Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics 2022.

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Plus 1 Communications / madhu@plus1comms.com

About Repton School Dubai

Repton School Dubai opened its doors in 2007 to offer world-class educational experience for children of all nationalities, from ages 3 to 18 and boarding experience from age 11. It is a sister school of Repton Al Barsha and Repton Abu Dhabi, both in the UAE, as well as a partner school of the reputed Repton School in the United Kingdom, which was founded in 1557, and which continues to boast a stellar reputation in both the academic and sporting fields.

Combining the reputation and academic rigour of the UK curriculum, Repton Dubai has been consistently rated as ‘Outstanding’ by KHDA inspections since 2014 and endeavours to promote excellence in every area of a child’s and student’s life at school, within and outside the classroom. In the 2023-2024 academic year, the school celebrated a decade of Outstanding rating by the KHDA, and has also attained a significant milestone, ranked among the top 5 schools in Dubai and top 10 schools in the Middle East region in the prestigious Spear’s Top 100 Schools Index 2024.

Repton School Dubai offers a full range of the GCSE curriculum, in addition to the IB Diploma, IB Career Programme, BTEC and the A Level curriculum with a choice of 45 subjects to help achieve a deep understanding of varied academic fields. The school has two boarding houses and provides boarding accommodation for students, either full term boarding or a more flexible weekly boarding option. Both the junior and senior schools are located on a spectacular campus of 1.3 million sq. ft. in Nad Al Sheba, making it the largest school in the region.

About Cognita

Launched in 2004, Cognita is an extraordinary community of schools that span 21 countries and share one common purpose: to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. With over 90 schools in Europe and the US, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia, Cognita employs over 22,000 teaching and support staff in the care and education of more than 100,000 students across five regions and offers 14 academic curricula. Together, Cognita schools provide a uniquely global education that goes beyond grades, to develop all-round academic excellence – equipping young people with the agency, adaptability and positive attitudes that prepares them to grow, thrive and find their success in a rapidly evolving world.

Cognita Middle East has 14 schools within its portfolio, including: RGS Guildford Dubai, Repton Dubai, Repton Al Barsha and Repton Abu Dhabi, Horizon English School, Horizon International School, Ranches Primary School and Al Ain English Speaking School in the UAE, Dasman Bilingual School in Kuwait, Downe House Riyadh and King’s College Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, Downe House Muscat and Cheltenham Muscat in Oman, and King’s College Doha in Qatar.

For more information about Cognita please visit www.cognita.com.