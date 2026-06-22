Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia — Franklin Templeton, a leading global asset manager, today announced its presence at King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), underscoring its long-term commitment to Saudi Arabia. The move positions Franklin Templeton within Riyadh's premier mixed-use business and lifestyle destination, supporting its continued growth and client engagement across the market.

The world's largest LEED Platinum-certified business and lifestyle district, KAFD, offers state-of-the-art infrastructure, seamless connectivity, and a fully integrated mix of office, retail, dining, and lifestyle amenities. KAFD is home to some of the world's most recognized financial institutions, making it the Kingdom's leading address for the global financial services community. By establishing its presence within the district, Franklin Templeton joins a growing ecosystem of financial leaders supporting the Kingdom’s evolving financial landscape and participating in its long-term economic growth journey under Vision 2030.

The firm established its presence in Riyadh in 2024 and has continued to expand its local capabilities since then. From its Riyadh office, Franklin Templeton provides a broad range of Saudi, regional, and global investment capabilities and research expertise across MENA Fixed Income and Global Sukuk, Saudi Fixed Income, Frontier and MENA Equities, as well as Quantitative and Systematic Equity Investment Solutions.

Muneera Al-Doassary, CEO of Franklin Templeton Saudi Arabia, said:

“Our presence in KAFD reflects our continued confidence in Saudi Arabia’s growth trajectory and the depth of opportunities within its capital markets. This step strengthens our ability to serve clients locally while contributing to the development of the Kingdom’s financial ecosystem through our global expertise and on-the-ground presence.”

Sultan Alobaida, Chief Commercial Officer of King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company, said:

“We are thrilled to welcome Franklin Templeton to KAFD's thriving business community. The calibre of financial institutions that call this district home speaks for itself, and Franklin Templeton's decision to establish its presence in the district is a further testament to the confidence global financial institutions have in Saudi Arabia's growth.”Top of Form

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Templeton is a trusted investment partner, delivering tailored solutions that align with clients’ strategic goals. With deep portfolio management expertise across public and private markets, we combine investment excellence with cutting-edge technology. Since our founding in 1947, we have empowered clients through strategic partnerships, forward-looking insights, and continuous innovation – providing the tools and resources to navigate change and capture opportunity.

Franklin Templeton Financial Company (“FTFC”) is a single-shareholder closed joint stock company with unified registration number 7036955537 and a paid-up capital of SAR 30 million. FTFC holds license number 23265-22 issued by the Saudi Arabian Capital Market Authority which authorizes it to carry out the activities of ‘Managing Investments and Operating Funds’ and ‘Advising’ in securities.

This material does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to apply for securities. Investors should seek professional financial advice and obtain a full explanation of any proposed investment before making a decision to invest. Investments involve risks. The value of investments can go down as well as up, and investors may not get back the full amount invested. Not all products and services are available in all jurisdictions.

About KAFD

Situated in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, KAFD is an iconic destination that merges the worlds of business and lifestyle in a digitally integrated and sustainable ecosystem, transforming the way contemporary communities live, work, and play. The destination is owned and managed by King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company (KAFD DMC), which was established in 2018 and is a PIF Company. Today, KAFD hosts over 140 corporate tenants, including 25 regional headquarters.

With a vision to build a dynamic city of tomorrow, the Kingdom’s first vertical city solution, spanning 1.6 million square meters with 95 buildings designed by 25 world-leading architectural firms, has not only shaped the skyline of Riyadh but also transformed the city's economic landscape and redefined the essence of urban living. It is the world’s largest LEED platinum-certified business and lifestyle district, epitomizing Saudi Arabia’s vision for economic diversification, quality of life, and sustainable development.

For further details about KAFD, please visit www.kafd.sa

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For media Contact:

Sarah Aziz

Director, Public Relations, CEEMEA

Franklin Templeton

Email: sarah.aziz@franklintempleton.com