Muscat: Reinforcing its position as a leader in digital transformation and banking innovation, Sohar International has been awarded the Platinum Award in the Corporate Banking Innovation category at the Infosys Finacle Innovation Awards 2026 for its Treasury Single Account Ecosystem Transformation. The recognition highlights the bank's success in leveraging technology to modernize treasury operations, enhance financial transparency, and deliver greater operational efficiency through an integrated ecosystem approach.

Commenting on the achievement, Khalil Salim Al Hedaifi, Acting Chief Wholesale Banking Officer at Sohar International, said: "This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of our institutional and corporate clients. The Treasury Single Account Ecosystem Transformation is more than a technology initiative; it represents a strategic advancement in how organizations manage liquidity, strengthen financial governance, and enhance operational efficiency. By creating a more connected and transparent treasury ecosystem, we are enabling our clients to make better-informed decisions, optimize resource utilization, and achieve greater financial agility. At Sohar International, we remain focused on developing solutions that create long-term value for our clients while supporting the broader modernization and digital transformation agenda of the Sultanate."

Sajeel Bashiruddin, Chief Technology & Digital Officer at Sohar International, also said: "This recognition reflects our commitment to leveraging innovation and technology to create meaningful impact for our clients and stakeholders. The Treasury Single Account Ecosystem Transformation represents a significant milestone in our digital transformation journey, demonstrating how technology can simplify complex financial operations, improve transparency, and enable greater efficiency at scale. At Sohar International, we remain focused on building future-ready banking solutions that not only enhance customer experiences but also contribute to broader national development objectives and support Oman Vision 2040."

Recognized as one of the banking industry's most respected global platforms, the Infosys Finacle Innovation Awards celebrate financial institutions that are redefining the future of banking through transformative initiatives, customer-centric innovation, and next-generation technologies. The 2026 edition attracted more than 500 nominations from financial institutions worldwide, with entries evaluated by an independent jury of global banking and technology leaders.

The award further emphasizes Sohar International's strategic focus on advancing innovation across its operations and delivering solutions that create lasting value for customers, institutions, and the wider economy. Through continued investment in digital capabilities, emerging technologies, and ecosystem-driven innovation, the bank remains committed to shaping the future of banking while supporting the Sultanate's transition toward a more diversified and digitally enabled economy.

About Sohar International:

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience. Learn more at www.SIB.om