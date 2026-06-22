Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a licensed exchange regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain, hosted a high-level strategic session with the Bahrain Association of Banks (BAB) focused on Bahrain Bourse’s recently unveiled Capital Market Development Plan 2026–2028 ‘Elevate’. The session brought together representatives from Bahrain’s financial sector to discuss the future of the Kingdom’s capital markets ecosystem and explore opportunities for enhanced collaboration in support of Bahrain’s broader capital market development roadmap. The session was attended by Mr. Yusuf Al-Yusef, Chairman of Bahrain Bourse, Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Bourse, alongside other senior representatives within BAB members.

The strategic engagement reflects the strong partnership between Bahrain Bourse and the Bahrain Association of Banks and their shared commitment to accelerating the evolution of Bahrain’s capital markets ecosystem. By fostering a unified vision for innovation, market efficiency, and investor engagement, the session reinforced Bahrain’s position as a leading regional hub for financial services and capital markets innovation.

During the session, a comprehensive presentation was delivered on the Capital Market Development Plan 2026–2028 ‘Elevate’ by Marwa Faisal Al-Maskati, Senior Director of Partnership Development, Sustainability & Communications at Bahrain Bourse. The presentation outlined the plan’s main pillars and strategic priorities underpinning its strategy, which aim to diversify market offerings, deepen liquidity, streamline market operations, and strengthen the Kingdom’s capital markets infrastructure in line with regional and international best practices.

The roadmap aims to achieve five key objectives: advancing Bahrain’s capital market ecosystem, delivering world-class services to all stakeholders, strengthening market competitiveness and alignment with regional and global standards, fostering agility to navigate dynamic market conditions, and expanding and diversifying investment opportunities both locally and regionally.

To support these objectives, the plan is built upon five strategic pillars: Equity and Capital Formation, aimed at generating capital flows through an expanded and structured IPO pipeline; Trading Operations Catalyst, focused on diversifying product offerings and market initiatives; Regulatory and Corporate Realignment, designed to enhance decision-making processes and regulatory empowerment; Enhanced Issuer and Investor Engagement, focused on strengthening market infrastructure, processes, and services; and Digital Readiness, which supports the adoption of advanced technologies and operational efficiencies across the market ecosystem.

Commenting on the occasion, Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Bourse, said: “The Capital Market Development Plan 2026–2028 ‘Elevate’ outlines a clear roadmap for the continued advancement of Bahrain’s capital markets ecosystem. Through close collaboration with key stakeholders, including the Bahrain Association of Banks, we are working to create a more dynamic, innovative, and competitive marketplace that supports sustainable economic growth and enhances investment opportunities. The valuable dialogue and engagement demonstrated during this session reflect our shared commitment to strengthening Bahrain’s position as a leading regional financial center.”

For her part, Mrs. Zeeba Askar, Chief Executive Officer of the Bahrain Association of Banks, said: “The banking sector plays an integral role in supporting the growth and development of Bahrain’s capital markets. We welcome Bahrain Bourse’s strategic vision and the opportunities it presents to further strengthen market depth, enhance investor confidence, and expand investment opportunities. The session provided valuable insights into the future direction of Bahrain’s capital markets, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration with Bahrain Bourse in support of the Kingdom’s financial services sector.”

The session concluded with a productive exchange of ideas and perspectives on the future of Bahrain’s capital markets and financial services landscape, reaffirming the commitment of both Bahrain Bourse and the Bahrain Association of Banks to fostering innovation, enhancing market efficiency, and supporting the Kingdom’s long-term economic development goals.

About Bahrain Bourse

Bahrain Bourse is a self-regulated multi-asset marketplace operator established since 1987. Bahrain Bourse aims to offer to its investors, issuers, and intermediaries a comprehensive suite of exchange-related facilities including offering listing, trading, settlement, and depositary services for various financial instruments. We aim to offer our stakeholders with the best investment and trading solutions, and pair it with creative insights and problem solving skills to provide our investors, issuers, and intermediaries with valuable resources to meet their every expectation. Our key growth pillars underpins our way of conducting business and how we interact with our stakeholders: Origination, Innovation, Collaboration, and Pioneering Spirit, and all of them working together is what enables us to offer you with an "Oasis of Investment Opportunities”.

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P.O. Box 3203

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain

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