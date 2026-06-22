The school, set to open in September 2029, strengthens GEMS School Management’s presence in Europe as it explores further opportunities across the region.

Dubai, UAE – GEMS School Management (GSM), the advisory and operations arm of GEMS Education, and Omnia Georgia, an established real estate developer in Georgia, today signed a pre-operational agreement to establish and operate a world-class, GEMS-managed international school in Tbilisi.

The agreement marks GSM’s entry into the Georgian market and a major step forward in its international growth plans, strengthening its presence in Europe as it explores further opportunities across the region.

The school, set to open in September 2029, will offer an international curriculum for students aged 3-18. Located at the heart of Omnia Isani project, Omnia Georgia’s flagship master-planned community in Tbilisi’s rapidly growing Isani district, the school will give families access to world-class education within their own neighbourhood.

Supported by significant residential growth and infrastructure investment in the area, it is poised to become a flagship institution for international education in Tbilisi and a benchmark for educational excellence in the region.

Georgia boasts a fast-growing education sector, currently valued at more than $3 billion and accounting for around 7% of the country’s GDP. Demand for private education is on the rise, with private school enrolment expected to reach approximately 73,100 pupils by the 2028/29 academic year, up from 66,500 in 2024.

Robert Tarn CBE, CEO of GEMS School Management, said:

“Through our partnership with Omnia Georgia, we look forward to bringing decades of educational expertise to a development that has been designed around families from day one. Together, we have the opportunity to create a school that sets a new benchmark for international education in Tbilisi and serves as a catalyst for educational excellence across the region.”

Alexsi Basiashvili, CEO at Omnia, said:

“Georgia is at an exciting inflection point – a growing economy, an increasingly international population, and real appetite for the best in education. Partnering with GEMS School Management allows us to meet that demand in the most meaningful way, not just by building homes, but by creating a community where families can truly thrive. This school will be the beating heart of Omnia Isani.”

Under the partnership, GSM will deliver its turnkey ASPIRE model, covering school design, curriculum planning, recruitment, safeguarding, technology integration, and operations, bringing GEMS’ 65+ years of global education expertise to the project.

Omnia Georgia will provide master planning, construction, and community integration to ensure the school is anchored within a high-quality, accessible environment. GSM will also support Omnia’s architectural concepts and school design to ensure alignment with GEMS’ global standards, and will work alongside local authorities to support regulatory approvals and licensing.

About GEMS Education

GEMS Education is one of the world’s leading private K-12 education providers, educating more than 200,000 students from 176+ nationalities across its global network of owned and managed schools. With nearly half a million alumni, GEMS has built a legacy of impact that spans generations and continents.

Established in Dubai in 1959, GEMS remains a family-founded and family-led organization, guided by its visionary Founder and Chairman Sunny Varkey, and his sons Dino Varkey (Group CEO) and Jay Varkey (Deputy CEO).

With a focus on delivering high-quality education to students from all walks of life, GEMS offers a wide range of curricula and learning pathways. Each year, GEMS students graduate into the world’s top universities, including all eight Ivy League institutions and every UK Russell Group university, and go on to become leaders, innovators, and changemakers in every sector.

About Omnia

Omnia Georgia is a forward-looking real estate development company built on extensive expertise in industrial construction and a commitment to shaping the future of urban living. The company focuses on delivering large-scale, mixed-use developments that contribute to sustainable city growth and create long-term value for residents, businesses, and investors. Through collaborations with international partners, including Range International Property Investment in the UAE, Omnia continues to expand its reach among global audiences and strengthen connections with international investors interested in Georgia's growing real estate market.

Its flagship project, Omnia Isani, is a landmark mixed-use development currently under construction in Tbilisi. Designed as a fully integrated urban destination, the project will combine residential, commercial, hospitality, retail, and recreational components within a single master-planned environment.

Omnia Isani project will feature a diverse portfolio of high-quality residential units supported by extensive lifestyle amenities, landscaped public spaces, and modern urban infrastructure. The development will also incorporate office and retail facilities, serviced apartments, and a comprehensive range of sports and wellness amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center, and outdoor recreational areas.

Distinguished by its contemporary architecture, multifunctional design, and significant allocation of green and recreational spaces, Omnia Isani project is set to become one of Tbilisi's most prominent urban developments. The project reflects Omnia Georgia's vision of creating vibrant, connected communities that enhance quality of life while contributing to the ongoing transformation of the city's urban landscape.

Learn more at https://omnia.ge/en