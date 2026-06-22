Massimo & Partners outlines its long-term commitment to Saudi Arabia’s tourism transformation, combining international hospitality expertise with local talent development, cultural preservation, and purpose-driven destination creation.

Founded by Massimo Ianni in 1998, Massimo & Partners is a global hospitality advisory, concept development and white-label management company specialising in start-ups, pre-openings and operations management. Working alongside developers, investors and operators, the firm creates purposeful hospitality concepts rooted in the identity, heritage and aspirations of each location. Its international portfolio includes globally recognised projects such as Armani Hotels in Milan and Dubai, Hôtel Lutetia in Paris, Hotel Café Royal in London and other landmark hospitality destinations across Europe, the Middle East and South America.

Aligned with the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030, Massimo & Partners is supporting a new generation of hospitality destinations that celebrate Saudi culture, empower local talent and position the Kingdom among the world’s leading tourism markets. The objective is to help create enduring destinations that reflect the authenticity and character of Saudi Arabia.

M&P’s regional strategy is built upon four transformative pillars:

Cultivating Saudi Hospitality Excellence

For Massimo & Partners, exceptional hospitality begins with exceptional people. As Saudi Arabia continues to expand its tourism offering, the development of local talent will be one of the defining factors behind the Kingdom’s long-term success.

Through structured education, mentorship and specialised hospitality training, Massimo & Partners places people and culture at the centre of every project. Supported by its educational platform, Massimo Ianni Talents, the firm works to develop future hospitality leaders, combining international best practices with a deep understanding of local culture and service traditions.

By investing in people as much as physical assets, Massimo & Partners aims to contribute to a sustainable hospitality ecosystem where Saudi talent plays a leading role in shaping the future of the industry.

Transforming Sites into Icons

Massimo & Partners believes that iconic destinations are not created through scale alone, but through a clear sense of purpose, identity and place. The firm's approach combines international hospitality expertise with the cultural richness and traditions that make each destination unique.

By aligning concept, design, operations and guest experience around a clear and strong vision, Massimo & Partners helps transform developments into destinations that are distinct in character and deeply rooted in place, creating experiences that can attract international audiences while remaining authentic to their heritage and community.

This philosophy is currently being applied in the Kingdom through the M&P’s involvement in a landmark project in Diriyah, where for a very important western brand it is contributing to the creation of a destination that reflects both international standards and Saudi identity.

A Multidisciplinary Approach to Concept Development

Massimo & Partners approaches hospitality development through a multidisciplinary model that integrates strategy, positioning, concept creation, design, operations, people and culture, from the earliest stages of a project. This allows key decisions to be evaluated not only through a design or commercial lens, but also through their long-term operational, cultural and guest experience impact.

By bringing together specialists from different disciplines and with diverse backgrounds throughout the development process, the firm creates concepts that are aligned from vision to execution, ensuring consistency and creativity across every stage of the guest journey.

The Evolution of Religious Tourism and Hospitality

Recognising the growing expectations of a new generation of pilgrims and religious travellers, Massimo & Partners is contributing to the evolution of hospitality experiences that enhance comfort, wellbeing and service while respecting the profound significance of the Kingdom's holy cities.

Through its involvement in a project in Madinah, the firm is exploring how hospitality can support the wider pilgrim journey by creating environments that are welcoming, restorative and aligned with the values of the destination. The objective is to deliver contemporary hospitality experiences that complement the spiritual purpose of travel while responding to the needs of today's global visitors.

"Our ambition in Saudi Arabia goes beyond the development of individual hospitality projects," said Massimo Ianni, Founder & CEO of Massimo & Partners. "The Kingdom has a unique opportunity to define its own hospitality model—one that draws inspiration from its culture, values and traditions while setting new benchmarks for guest experience on a global stage. We are proud to contribute to this transformation by bringing together international expertise, multidisciplinary thinking, and a long-term commitment to people, places and purpose."

Massimo & Partners remains committed to a collaborative approach, working closely with Saudi developers and stakeholders to contribute to a hospitality sector that is as authentic as it is unparalleled.

For further information on Massimo & Partners, please visit www.massimo-partners.com.

About Massimo & Partners

Founded by Massimo Ianni in 1998, Massimo & Partners is a global white-label management company specializing in start-ups and pre-openings. With divisions in Europe, the Middle East, and South America, the firm works closely with developers to create purposeful concepts perfectly tailored to the uniqueness of a location, its heritage, and its communities.

As a key opinion leader and influential creator with over forty years of industry experience, Massimo Ianni has assembled a team of specialists who each bring an original perspective and a clear vision to every project. Today, the company operates a diverse portfolio worldwide, concentrating its efforts on innovative business initiatives that redefine the hospitality landscape.