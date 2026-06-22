Al-Futtaim Technologies, part of Al-Futtaim Contracting, has announced a strategic partnership with AIShield, further expanding its cybersecurity portfolio to address the growing need for securing enterprise AI ecosystems amidst a rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape.

The collaboration reflects the growing importance of protecting AI systems as organisations increasingly integrate AI/ML and Generative AI technologies into critical business operations. Moving beyond traditional cybersecurity models and product resale agreements, Al-Futtaim Technologies is redefining the industry’s shift from “AI for Security” to “Security for AI” through a strategic cybersecurity capability extension focused on securing the entire AI lifecycle, from development and testing to deployment and runtime monitoring, enabling businesses to adopt AI more safely, responsibly, and resiliently.

Through the integration of AIShield’s capabilities into Al-Futtaim Technologies’ cybersecurity portfolio, organisations will be able to strengthen protection against emerging AI-specific threats including model extraction, adversarial attacks, prompt injection, and other vulnerabilities impacting AI and GenAI systems. With advanced runtime protection capabilities, Al-Futtaim Technologies and AIShield are helping enterprises continuously monitor and secure AI models during operation while integrating seamlessly with wider enterprise security ecosystems such as SIEM, WAF, DLP, SOC, and XDR environments.

As regional businesses increasingly navigate complex AI governance and compliance requirements, this initiative also supports alignment with leading global frameworks and standards including OWASP AI security standards, MITRE ATLAS, and emerging AI regulatory readiness initiatives such as the EU AI Act.

Commenting on the partnership, Razi Hamada, General Manager at Al-Futtaim Technologies, said: “With AI rapidly becoming embedded across enterprise operations, organisations are facing an entirely new category of cybersecurity risks. Through our work with AIShield, we are helping businesses strengthen trust, resilience, and governance across their AI environments by securing the full AI lifecycle, from development to deployment and beyond. This reflects our commitment to staying ahead of evolving cybersecurity challenges while enabling organisations to innovate with confidence.”

As a technology practice delivering integrated expertise across digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, communication systems, and smart technologies, Al-Futtaim Technologies supports organisations across sectors including retail, finance, education, government, and large-scale commercial environments. Built on its “Partners of Possibilities” framework, the company collaborates with leading global technology providers to deliver secure, scalable, and future-ready digital solutions that enhance connectivity, operational efficiency, and business resilience across increasingly complex environments.

Supported by partnerships with globally recognised technology providers, Al-Futtaim Technologies continues to deliver end-to-end capabilities across system design, integration, deployment, testing, commissioning, and ongoing support, reinforcing its commitment to advancing safer, more intelligent, and future-ready digital ecosystems across the region.

As the UAE continues positioning itself as a global hub for AI innovation and digital transformation, the collaboration reinforces Al-Futtaim Technologies’ commitment to supporting safer and more secure enterprise technology ecosystems across the region.

Al-Futtaim Contracting

Al-Futtaim Contracting is a fully integrated, end-to-end specialist division of Al-Futtaim Real Estate in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt, offering an unmatched suite of solutions, products and services within the Construction, Engineering, Technologies and Facilities Management industries for over 50 years. As a company built on strong partnerships, Al-Futtaim Contracting embraces the Partners of Possibilities framework, which underscores our long-standing collaboration with global industry leaders to deliver sustainable, high-quality projects.

The Construction division delivers comprehensive building and civil contracting services, leveraging cutting-edge technology to provide cost-optimized solutions for sectors including industrial, commercial, and residential projects.

The Engineering division specializes in Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) solutions, fire life safety, elevator & escalator services and trading services, ensuring high industry standards and innovative engineering practices.

The Technologies division offers digital transformation and IT infrastructure solutions, enabling clients to harness the latest technologies such as IoT and cybersecurity to optimize operations.

The Facilities Management division provides sustainable energy management, HVAC maintenance, and property upkeep, ensuring the smooth operation and longevity of assets.

Products, services, and solutions across all four verticals are supported by comprehensive after-sales care, including project management, installation, testing, commissioning, and after-sales maintenance contracts.

Our commitment to excellence is reinforced by partnerships with world-renowned brands such as TOTO, Hitachi, Toshiba, Panasonic, LG, Microsoft, and Cisco. These collaborations, grounded in the Partners of Possibilities ethos, reflect Al-Futtaim Contracting’s dedication to maintaining the highest international standards while continuously driving innovation and growth. This collective ambition has shaped iconic projects and advanced communities, underscoring our vision for the future.

Al-Futtaim Technologies

Al-Futtaim Technologies is part of Al-Futtaim Contracting, offering integrated expertise across engineering, construction, technologies and facilities management.

Built on strong partnerships, Al-Futtaim Technologies embraces the Partners of Possibilities framework, collaborating with global technology leaders to deliver secure, scalable, and future-ready digital solutions.

Al-Futtaim Technologies offers advanced technology solutions that enable digital transformation and optimize business operations. It delivers comprehensive capabilities across IT infrastructure, communication systems, security solutions, and smart building technologies, supporting organisations across sectors including retail, finance, education, and government. Through integration of emerging technologies, it enhances connectivity, cybersecurity, and operational efficiency across complex environments.

Its products, services, and solutions are delivered across the full lifecycle, including system design, integration, deployment, testing, commissioning, and ongoing support, ensuring reliability, scalability, and performance.

Supported by partnerships with globally recognised technology providers, Al-Futtaim Technologies maintains international standards while continuing to drive innovation and growth, advancing digital ecosystems and enhance the intelligence of built environments across the region.