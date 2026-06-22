The new robotic technology is a valuable addition to Medcare’s expanding portfolio of Robotic & AI technologies

Dubai, UAE – In a remarkable case that showcases the increasing importance of robotic surgery in the UAE, a 72-year-old resident of Dubai has successfully regained normal urinary function after undergoing a minimally invasive aquablation procedure at Medcare Hospital Al Safa, steering clear of what would usually necessitate major open surgery.

This patient had endured years of severe urinary obstruction due to an enlarged prostate weighing 170 grams, almost ten times the typical size, leaving him reliant on a catheter. Such extreme cases are quite rare and are generally handled through invasive surgery, which comes with longer recovery times and respective side effects.

Instead, the urology team at Medcare opted for robotic aquablation, the latest robotic cutting-edge technique that uses a high pressure, image guided waterjet to accurately remove excess prostate tissue without the need for heat or surgical cuts. As a result of this innovative approach, the patient was able to go home within three days and resume normal urinary function without a catheter.

“We are very excited about this latest Robotic technology addition to our vast portfolio of surgical services, making Medcare one of the first healthcare providers one of only 3 medical providers offering this technology in the UAE. A prostate of this size would almost always require open surgery,” explained Mr. Bilal Sowaissi Chief Operating Officer at Medcare Hospital Al Safa. “With aquablation, we can precisely map and treat the specific area using robotic accuracy, which significantly lowers risks and shortens recovery time, even in very complex cases. We have completed 16 such surgeries in only a couple of months. We strive to offer the latest and best techniques to our patients to ensure the best outcomes with minimal to no side effects.”

This patient case is a common condition that comes with age, which can greatly affect a man’s quality of life, leading to issues like weak urine flow, frequent trips to the restroom, and disrupted sleep. Unfortunately, many men hesitate to seek treatment due to the stigma or a lack of awareness.

Since the introduction of the Aquablation procedure in December 2025, Medcare Hospital Al Safa has successfully performed 16 procedures, including complicated cases where multiple conditions were addressed in a single session such as in an instance where one patient had both, an enlarged prostate and multiple bladder stones. Doctors treated both conditions i.e. removing the stones with laser technology and addressing the prostate with Aquablation simultaneously. Patients have reported quicker recoveries, enhanced urinary function, and an overall better quality of life compared to traditional surgical methods.

“What sets this technology apart is its ability to deliver consistent, personalised treatment,” Mr. Bilal added. “We are seeing outcomes that were previously difficult to achieve without invasive surgery.”

The case underscores a broader shift toward the use of Robotic & AI driven technologies for surgical care & diagnostics across the Medcare Group.

Dr. Shanila Laiju CEO of Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres has added - Medcare’s rapid growth and early technological adoption of AI driven diagnostics and advanced Robotic Surgical systems have allowed for enhanced outcomes in patient care providing for far better precision and timelier and more accurate diagnosis. While brain navigation surgical systems and robotic guided orthopaedic surgeries have been taking place at Medcare for many years, in the last 12 months we have adopted AI diagnostics in cardiology and radiology care, as well as introducing a vaster surgical Robotic System in Medcare Hospital Sharjah with a secondary one to be added before the end of the year at Medcare Hospital Al Safa. These robotic surgical systems are some of the top ranked globally and used across a vast variety of surgical specialities bringing the best and most advanced Robotic surgical care to our patients.

Driven by medical outcomes and enhanced quality of care, Medcare fast adoption of novel AI and Robotic technologies promises an elevated level of expert care highlighting the group’s rapid expansion within the tertiary and quaternary care services.

About Medcare Hospitals & Clinics

Medcare is the premium private healthcare provider under the parent group, Aster DM Healthcare. Operating leading state-of-the-art Hospitals, including Medcare Multi-specialty Hospital in Dubai and Sharjah, Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital Al Qusais, Medcare Women & Children Hospital, Medcare Orthopaedics and Spine Hospital, and over 25 medical centres in the UAE, Medcare has established a strong presence in the UAE.

Medcare is dedicated to offering premium integrated health services in accordance with the highest quality. From talent to technology to facilities and treatment, Medcare maintains the highest possible standards in healthcare delivery. All Medcare hospitals and medical centres are accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI), which is considered the gold standard in global healthcare. Apart from this, Medcare facilities have won several certifications.

What sets Medcare apart is its exceptional multi-cultural, multi-lingual team of doctors who have received extensive training from some of the top-notch medical institutes around the world. Using a multidisciplinary approach, the Medcare team provides optimal, evidence-based treatments to patients, with the support of trained nurses, dieticians, rehabilitation therapists and technologists. Living by its simple promise, “We’ll Treat You Well”, Medcare’s team is fully committed to providing high-quality, personalised medical care to every patient. For more information on Medcare, visit www.medcare.ae or follow @Medcareae

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Rajitha Nair

Watermelon Communications

Dubai, UAE

rajitha@watermelonme.com