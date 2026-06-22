Dubai, United Arab Emirates: TrendAI™, the enterprise AI security business of Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), today officially launched in the UAE with the brand reveal on Ain Dubai, marking the brand’s regional debut. The launch follows Trend Micro’s global announcement earlier this year that its enterprise cybersecurity business would operate under the TrendAI™ name, positioning the company as a leader in enterprise AI security as artificial intelligence becomes the next compute layer for the enterprise.

The launch comes at a time when the UAE is accelerating its ambitions to become a global AI hub. As the first country to appoint a Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, the UAE continues to invest in national AI initiatives aimed at driving innovation and economic growth, with industry estimates suggesting artificial intelligence could contribute nearly 14% of the UAE’s GDP by 2030, equivalent to approximately $96 billion. At the same time, the country is strengthening its cybersecurity framework through initiatives such as the National Cybersecurity Strategy, designed to enhance governance, improve digital resilience, and support a secure digital economy.

This momentum is creating new opportunities for enterprises, but also new governance and security challenges. TrendAI™’s latest global study of 3,700 business and IT decision makers found that 67% of organisations have felt pressured to approve AI deployment despite security concerns, while 57% say AI is advancing faster than they can secure it. As enterprises embrace agentic AI to unlock new levels of automation and productivity, the research highlights the importance of strong governance. More than four in ten organisations identify AI agents accessing sensitive data as their biggest emerging risk, and nearly a third say they lack observability or auditability over these systems. These findings reinforce the need for security that enables organisations to adopt autonomous AI with confidence and control.

As organisations redesign operations around AI, autonomous systems, and data-driven decision-making, security must evolve in parallel. The introduction of TrendAI™ reflects this shift, addressing an expanded attack surface that includes how AI systems act, connect, and make decisions across the enterprise.

“Artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping how organisations innovate and operate across the UAE,” said Salah Suleiman, Managing Director, South Gulf, TrendAI™. “As businesses accelerate AI adoption to drive growth and competitiveness, security and governance must evolve at the same pace. TrendAI™ brings together our cybersecurity expertise and AI-driven capabilities to help enterprises innovate with confidence while maintaining full visibility and control over emerging AI risks.”

Alongside the new identity, TrendAI™ is deepening its work with frontier AI to strengthen defensive security. The company recently announced its participation in Anthropic’s Project Glasswing, an initiative focused on helping organisations identify and address vulnerabilities in critical software systems using Anthropic’s Claude Mythos Preview. It is also working with Anthropic to evaluate Claude Opus 4.8 to help developers and security teams detect vulnerabilities faster, prioritise across complex environments, and accelerate mitigation. As a participant in Anthropic’s Cyber Verification Program, TrendAI™ is exploring how advanced reasoning can strengthen AI-assisted security operations by improving context, prioritisation, and remediation guidance - insights that support TrendAI Vision One™ in helping security analysts, AppSec teams, and SOC teams prioritise exposure based on exploitability and business impact, map attack paths, and accelerate mitigation across hybrid environments.

The launch is also supported by an expanding partner ecosystem, including S-RM, a global cyber risk advisory firm strengthening post-breach response and long-term resilience, and a collaboration with HackerVerse to deliver independent adversarial testing powered by autonomous AI agents for continuous, real-world validation of detection capabilities. These sit alongside new initiatives such as the TrendAI™ AI Security Brief podcast and the TrendAI™ Spark global events ecosystem.

This milestone marks a defining step in TrendAI™’s journey toward delivering a unified enterprise AI cybersecurity platform, built on TrendAI Vision One™. Backed by recognition from Gartner, IDC, and Forrester, the platform empowers organisations to stay ahead of evolving threats and confidently secure their AI-driven future.

About TrendAI™

TrendAI™, a global leader in AI security, empowers enterprises to innovate fearlessly by securing AI, cloud, networks, endpoints, and data across the modern attack surface. At the core is TrendAI Vision One™, a unified cybersecurity platform that centralizes cyber risk exposure management and security operations to protect the entire AI lifecycle from infrastructure to models to users. The platform is fueled by world-class threat intelligence and insights that protect organisations from hundreds of millions of threats every day. With 6,000 TrendAI™ experts across 75 countries, TrendAI™ empowers security leaders to stay ahead of threats, driving proactive security outcomes across the entire attack surface. This includes critical environments like AWS, Google, Microsoft, and NVIDIA. AI Fearlessly.