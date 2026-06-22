Orange Money, Orange Jordan’s e-wallet, have recently concluded a series of campaigns, exclusive offers, and special discounts aimed at enhancing the added value provided to customers and elevating the electronic payment and money transfer experience in Jordan.

The campaign is aligned with Orange Money’s commitment to its customers, who account for more than 50% of e-wallet users in the Kingdom, and to developing innovative and more inclusive digital financial solutions.

These offers included the "Odhyeh" offer in partnership with Mujaddidun Charity Association, whereby a JD 20 food parcel was provided with every “Odhyeh” purchased via the e-wallet application. Moreover, it involved a 10% cashback campaign when paying with the Orange Money Visa card for purchases at various stores, as well as waiving card issuance fees through Orange shops spread across the Kingdom.

Within its framework to elevate money transfer services and ensure smooth and secure financial transactions, Orange Money offered fee-free money transfers from the wallet to Orange Cash in Egypt, while granting beneficiaries in Egypt a reward of EGP 500 upon receiving a transfer of at least EGP 5,000, in addition to the opportunity to enter draws for valuable prizes.

The wallet also presented exclusive benefits for Jordanian pilgrims in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during the Hajj season, including 10% cashback when using the Orange Money Visa card for purchases.

More than 5,000 subscribers benefited from these offers, which is a perfect reflection of the impact of Orange Money’s services and its multiple offers and benefits. It further affirms the wallet’s role in promoting digital payment experience and providing financial solutions that meet the needs of users, thus strengthening its position as one of Kingdom’s leading mobile payment service providers.

To learn more, please visit our website: orange.jo/orange-money

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with around 1,600 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout the Kingdom, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions, including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions, serving more than 5 million customers in Jordan, guided by the company’s values of Caring, Responsible and Bold.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. The company operates in line with the Group’s strategy and prioritizes community service. In this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy centered on four pillars, including Digital Education, Digital Inclusion, Entrepreneurship, and Climate and Environment.

As a trusted partner, Orange gives everyone the keys to a responsible digital world, which reflects the company’s purpose. Its main driver is its vision to be the true responsible digital leader in Jordan, while continuing its mission of offering the best network and innovative digital solutions, with an unmatched customer experience by empowered Orange teams.

Digital solutions offered by Orange Jordan are comprehensive, serving, in addition to individual customers, businesses and companies through a range of enterprise and corporate sector solutions under its sub-brand, Orange Business.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange Money

Launched in January 2020 by Orange Jordan’s subsidiary Petra Mobile Payment Services, Orange Money has solidified its position as Jordan’s leading electronic wallet and largest Payment Service Provider (PSP). The e-wallet holds a market share exceeding 50% with more than 1.7 million registered wallets and is ranked number one in the Kingdom for CliQ transaction volume and value. Orange Money operates under the supervision and regulatory framework of the Central Bank of Jordan.

Orange Money’s e-wallet application is available to subscribers of all local mobile networks through free self-registration, the app offers a comprehensive digital financial ecosystem that encompasses various features, including bill settlements, local and international transfers, QR payments, e-vouchers, savings sub-account, business APIs, and a companion Visa card for global shopping.

Driven by high user satisfaction and strong alignment with the Central Bank’s national financial inclusion strategy, Orange Money delivers significant socio-economic impact by empowering women, unbanked populations, and enterprise customers alike through safe, fast, accessible, and continuously evolving digital payment solutions.

About Orange Group

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with 40.3 billion euros in revenues in 2024 and 124,100 employees worldwide by 30th September 2025, including 68,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 310 million customers worldwide as of 30th September 2025, including 270 million mobile customers and 23 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information, please visit: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.