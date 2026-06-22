Dubai, UAE: Driven | Forbes Global Properties, a prominent leader in the UAE’s luxury real estate market, has acquired two residential buildings in City Walk and Meydan for a combined AED 242.5 million, adding more than 106,000 sq ft of residential inventory and bringing total assets under management across its investment platform to approximately AED 2 billion.

The acquisitions, City Walk Building 18A (AED 181.5 million) and The Polo Residence Building A3 in Meydan (AED 61 million), reflect a long-term strategy focused on building a yield-generating residential portfolio across two established Dubai communities.

Commenting on the acquisitions, Abdullah Alajaji, Founder and CEO of Driven | Forbes Global Properties stated: “We invest with a long-term perspective, and our commitment to Dubai remains consistent through every market cycle. City Walk and Meydan are very different communities, but both offer the qualities we value most: sustained demand, limited supply of high-quality assets, and lasting appeal for residents and investors. At Driven Properties, our focus is on creating value that endures well beyond short-term market movements.”

Hadi Hamra, Deputy CEO and Chief Commercial Officer of Driven | Forbes Global Properties, added: “Opportunities to acquire entire residential buildings of this calibre are limited. These acquisitions strengthen and diversify a portfolio designed to generate stable, long-term income while meeting genuine residential demand.”

City Walk Building 18A is a seven-storey residential property developed by Meraas, comprising premium one, two and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a four-bedroom duplex and penthouse. The Polo Residence Building A3 forms part of the established Polo Residence community in Meydan, offering low-rise living within a gated environment adjacent to the Meydan Racecourse.

The acquisitions build on Driven Properties' track record of off-market, principal investment across Dubai's residential and commercial real estate, including holdings in Downtown Dubai, City Walk and Dubai Water Canal. The firm acquired the adjacent City Walk Building 17 in 2023 for AED 94 million and exited within a year at AED 122 million. Its Emaar Square Building 3, bought in late 2024 for AED 505 million, now carries a valuation of AED 900 million, around 78% higher in 18 months. In April 2026, Driven Properties sold 22 plots in Jumeirah 1 over 22 days for a combined AED 220 million, 85% above the 2024 acquisition price.

About Driven | Forbes Global Properties

Since 2010, Driven | Forbes Global Properties has established itself as one of Dubai’s leading real estate brokerages and property management companies, delivering award-winning, bespoke solutions tailored to every client aspiration. Driven | Forbes Global Properties prides itself on its unwavering commitment to innovation, integrity, and building lasting relationships based on trust and credibility.

As the sole member of Forbes Global Properties in the UAE, the brokerage has played a pivotal role in shaping the city’s luxury real estate landscape. Its dedicated team of over 700 specialists with in-depth market knowledge provides invaluable expertise at every step, from property selection to management, ensuring long-term value for investors and developers alike.

Driven | Forbes Global Properties has brokered some of Dubai’s most prestigious destinations, leaving a lasting mark on the city’s skyline. Its portfolio boasts iconic projects like the Sea Mirror Villa on Jumeriah Bay Island and Rixos Financial Center Road Dubai Residences, solidifying its position as a market leader.

Looking ahead, Driven | Forbes Global Properties remains dedicated to exceeding expectations and setting new benchmarks for excellence in Dubai’s dynamic real estate market. The company is committed to leveraging its expertise, innovation, and unwavering client focus to continue shaping the city’s future and pioneering new standards of excellence in the real estate industry.

For more information, visit: https://www.drivenproperties.com/