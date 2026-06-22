Dubai, UAE –– Capital Hills, a financial advisory and funding solutions provider, has officially launched its ‘Real Estate Equity Release’ service. The specialised offering enables UAE property owners to leverage the accumulated value of their assets through mortgage-backed financing solutions, facilitating cash liquidity while retaining full ownership.

The new service targets a wide segment of property owners and investors who own high-value assets but require liquidity to support various financial, investment, or operational plans. This enables real estate to be utilised as a flexible financial tool rather than remaining a non-liquid asset.

Reda Abu Tarboush, Chairman of Capital Hills, stated: “The Real Estate Equity Release service reflects our commitment to developing best-in-class financial and advisory solutions that empower clients to seamlessly manage their real estate assets as an active component of their financial and investment planning, rather than as mere long-term, non-liquid assets.”

He added: “Many individuals and investors own high-value real estate assets, yet it may not be able to readily support their financial needs or investment plans. This highlights the importance of solutions that enable owners to leverage a portion of their property's value without relinquishing ownership or selling it, providing them with greater flexibility to manage future obligations and opportunities.”

Abu Tarboush further highlighted that Capital Hills adopts an integrated advisory approach with regard to this service. This involves meticulously understanding the client’s financial situation, evaluating the property and available financing options, as well as coordinating with various funding entities to develop tailored solutions aligning with the client’s financial requirements and objectives.

The service caters to the needs of property owners seeking to enhance liquidity or restructure their financial obligations. It is also the ideal solution for real estate investors looking to reinvest a portion of their asset value into new investment opportunities without selling their existing properties.

Leveraging its expansive network of financial institutions, Capital Hills provides diverse options tailored to align with the nature of the real estate asset and client needs. The firm also provides financial guidance throughout the entire process, from portfolio evaluation and options analysis to finalising financing procedures. All financing procedures related to the service are carried out in accordance with the terms and conditions approved by the financing entities and in compliance with the laws, regulations and instructions issued by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates.

The launch of this service has further reinforced Capital Hills’ position in the financial advisory and funding solutions sector. It also highlights the company's plans to expand its specialised service portfolio in line with current market developments, empowering both individuals and investors to manage their assets efficiently and flexibly.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com