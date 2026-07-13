Al Khobar: Cambridge Health Saudi Arabia ("CH KSA"), Saudi Arabia’s leading post-acute care provider, today announces that Cambridge Hospital Al Khobar has received regulatory approval to increase its licensed capacity from 100 to 150 beds, an increase of 50%.

The approval increases Cambridge Health Saudi Arabia’s licensed capacity in the Kingdom to 420 beds and represents the latest milestone in the Group's long-term expansion strategy in Saudi Arabia. Licensed capacity is expected to approach 500 beds following the completion of the ongoing projects at Cambridge Hospital Jeddah and the licensing of additional capacity at Cambridge Hospital Dhahran.

Since entering the Kingdom, Cambridge Health Group has invested more than SAR 500 million to establish and expand specialist post-acute healthcare services, demonstrating its long-term commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia's healthcare sector transformation underway as part of Vision 2030, and the growing demand for rehabilitation, long-term care and complex continuing care services.

The Group's investment programme has included the opening of Cambridge Hospital Al Khobar, the opening and expansion of Cambridge Hospital Dhahran, the comprehensive refurbishment and expansion of Cambridge Hospital Jeddah into a 200-bed specialist facility, with a further 70-bed expansion ongoing in Jeddah, which will introduce additional inpatient capacity together with new outpatient and surgical services. Additional licensed capacity is also planned for Cambridge Hospital Dhahran as part of the Group's continued investment across the Kingdom.

Today, Cambridge Health Saudi Arabia operates Saudi Arabia's largest dedicated specialist post-acute healthcare network, serving patients across the Eastern and Western Provinces through an integrated model of long-term care, rehabilitation, ventilated care, home healthcare and outpatient services.

Mr. Khalid Gama, Chairman of Cambridge Health Saudi Arabia, said:

"Saudi Arabia is a strategic market for Cambridge Health Group, and we remain committed to investing in the Kingdom's healthcare sector. Over recent years, we have invested more than SAR 500 million to expand specialist post-acute healthcare services, reflecting our confidence in the Kingdom and our long-term commitment to supporting patients, families and the wider healthcare system.

As demand for rehabilitation and long-term care continues to grow, we will continue investing in clinical capacity, specialist services and healthcare infrastructure that improve access to high-quality care and contribute to the Kingdom's healthcare transformation under Vision 2030."

Dr. Mohammed Halawani, Chief Executive Officer of Cambridge Health Saudi Arabia, said:

"The expansion of Cambridge Hospital Al Khobar is another important step in strengthening our specialist post-acute healthcare network across Saudi Arabia. Every investment we have made across the Kingdom has been guided by a clear objective, to increase access to high-quality specialist care and better support patients throughout their recovery journey.