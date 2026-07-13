Supports seamless access and connectivity to Dubai Harbour

Enhances the visitor experience through seamless digital payment solutions

Dubai, UAE : Salik Company PJSC (Salik), the exclusive toll gate operator of the emirate of Dubai, and Shamal Holding the Dubai-based diversified investment firm, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enable seamless parking payments at Dubai Harbour’s newest multi-storey parking facility Harbour West Car Park at Dubai Harbour, starting from Monday 13 July 2026.

The MoU was signed by Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad, Chief Executive Officer of Salik, and Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Executive Officer of Shamal Holding, in the presence of the executive management from both organizations.

Salik will provide seamless parking payment solutions at Dubai HarbourNew 9-storey parking facility, in collaboration with Parkonic. This will enable visitors and facility users to pay parking fees seamlessly through their Salik accounts without the need for traditional payment methods. The integration is expected to streamline access and exit processes, support smoother traffic movement, reduce travel times, and enhance the overall customer journey, while contributing to a more convenient and connected mobility experience for residents and visitors.

The partnership coincides with the upcoming launch of one of Dubai Harbour’s largest and most advanced parking facilities. Spanning nine storeys and a total built-up area of 31,487 square metres, including rooftop parking, the facility will offer 845 parking spaces to serve Dubai Harbour and nearby destinations, including Dubai Marina, Marina Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), Dubai Media City, and Dubai Internet City. The development will help address growing parking demand across the destination, which continues to attract increasing numbers of residents and visitors.

Advancing an Integrated Mobility Ecosystem

Commenting on this partnership, Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad, Chief Executive Officer of Salik, said: "This partnership marks another milestone in Salik’s evolution into a comprehensive mobility and digital payments platform. As Dubai continues to grow as a global destination, we are focused on expanding Salik’s services across key locations and strategic assets, delivering smarter, more seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience. Our collaboration with Shamal Holding reflects our ambition to create a more connected mobility ecosystem, one that supports operational excellence, improves everyday journeys, and creates sustainable long-term value for Dubai.”

Leveraging Advanced Digital Solutions

Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Executive Officer of Shamal Holding, said: "Dubai Harbour is one of our most ambitious destinations, and this partnership with Salik is a direct extension of our commitment to making it world-class in every sense including how people arrive, park, and move through it. By bringing Salik’s seamless parking payment solution into Dubai Harbour's new parking facility, we're removing friction from the visitor journey in a meaningful way. Shamal is deliberate about the partnerships we form, and this collaboration reflects that bringing together two organisations that share a conviction that smart infrastructure is what sets great destinations apart."

Supporting Smart Mobility Infrastructure

The partnership further reinforces both organisations’ efforts to advance smart mobility infrastructure by enabling a more seamless and efficient parking experience for visitors to Dubai Harbour. It also supports the operational efficiency of the new facility while enhancing customer convenience through integrated digital platforms and Parkonic parking solutions.

The MoU aligns with Salik’s strategy to expand its digital ecosystem beyond tolling services and accelerate the adoption of its seamless payment solution across key destinations, transport networks, and smart parking facilities. It also supports Shamal’s vision of developing advanced infrastructure and integrated experiences that elevate service standards across its destinations, supporting Dubai’s ambition to rank among the world’s smartest, most connected, and sustainable cities.

About Salik Company PJSC

The Company was established in its current form, as a public joint stock company in June 2022 pursuant to Law No. (12) of 2022. “Salik”, which means “seamless mobility” in Arabic, is Dubai’s exclusive toll gate operator and manages the Emirate of Dubai’s automatic toll gates utilising Radio-Frequency-Identification (RFID) and Automatic-Number-Plate-Recognition (ANPR) technologies. The Company currently operates 10 toll gates located at strategic junctures, especially on Sheikh Zayed Road, which is considered the main road in Dubai. Under a 49-year concession agreement (ending in 2071), with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Salik has the exclusive right to operate existing and any future toll gates in Dubai.