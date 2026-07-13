Abu Dhabi: Inception42 - the region's leading innovator of AI-powered products & solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NXT Holding, a Sahm Holding owned AI-native holding company headquartered in Abu Dhabi.

The agreement establishes a strategic collaboration framework spanning five key areas: AI consulting, training and upskilling, enterprise AI solutions, product distribution, and joint business development.

The MoU was signed by Ashish Koshy, CEO of Inception42 and Sara AlAhbabi, Director of SPVs and Portfolio Relations, NXT Holding. The partnership reflects both organizations' shared commitment to accelerating responsible and impactful AI adoption within the UAE and across international markets.

The partnership combines Inception’s sovereign, enterprise-grade AI capabilities with NXT Holding’s expanding ecosystem of operating companies, leveraging complementary strengths to create long-term value for governments and enterprises across regional and international markets, from strategic advisory and initial engagement through to deployment and operational integration.

H.H. Fatma Tahnoon bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founder and Chairwoman, Sahm Holding, said: “The UAE has placed artificial intelligence at the center of its national vision, and partnership of this nature are how that vision becomes capability. This agreement reflects the strength of our institutions, the alignment of their purpose, and the nation’s determination to lead in technologies that will define the future.

Ashish Koshy, CEO of Inception said: “Inception is built to deliver sovereign, enterprise-grade AI at scale. Partnering with NXT Holding expands our ability to reach organizations that are ready to move from AI exploration to AI execution. This MoU enables us to combine our product and platform capabilities with NXT Holding’s market access and investment expertise, creating a powerful channel to drive measurable AI impact across the UAE and beyond.”

Commenting on the partnership, Fahmi Abubakar, Managing Director, Sahm Holding said: “NXT holding was built for the structural shift that artificial intelligence represents in how economies and institutions operate. Our responsibility is to help governments and enterprises navigate that shift. The agreement with Inception expands on our delivery commitment, and we look forward to the value it will create”.

About Inception42

Inception42 is AI-native from the ground up, transforming world-leading research into live, sovereign deployments at the core of governments and enterprises. We are the intelligence layer of the G42 Intelligence Grid, turning data into decisions that drive real-world impact. Our intelligence fabric comprises a portfolio of AI-native products and solutions, enabling leaders to operate with certainty, act decisively, and deliver outcomes at national and enterprise scale. AI-native. Human-led.

About NXT Holding:

NXT Holding is an AI native holding company headquartered in Abu Dhabi, established to address the structural shift that artificial intelligence represents for how economies and institutions operate. The company builds, scales, and operates a portfolio of AI ventures that serve governments and enterprises at a national scale. Its purpose is to accelerate responsible and practical AI adoption, creating long term value across the sectors and markets that will define the next era of growth in the region and beyond.